Steve Phelps sparks buzz over potential Days of Thunder sequel amid new NASCAR projects 

The NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps teased the racing aficionados with the possibility of a Days of Thunder sequel. Although nothing is confirmed yet, he revealed that scripts for several NASCAR films are being written.

Ad

All of that happened during Phelps’ recent interview with Brian Sullivan of CNBC Sports. Since its release in 1990, Days of Thunder, starring Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, has been one of the most sought-after movies among fans.

It tells the story of Cole Trickle, a talented race car driver who finds himself in the hospital alongside his friend Rowdy as a result of their on-track antics.

“So, there’s a show, and I’m not suggesting this is where we are going, but back in the day, around Top Gun, same director Jerry Bruckheimer, and Days of Thunder,” Phelps said. “So, will there be a Days of Thunder 2? We’ll see where all that goes. But there are other writers, content, screenplays that are being written now, and we’re excited about them being in the future for us.”

Ad

Trending

Phelps wasn’t talking just about a Days of Thunder sequel. As things stand, multiple screenplays are being written for the days to come. That is indeed great news for all those who love the sport.

The motorsport has been quite successful with its docuseries, Full Speed, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Last but not the least the release of Earnhardt on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

NASCAR could take its road racing action to Southern California in 2026

There have been talks about NASCAR hosting a points-paying race in San Diego next year. Per reports, the officials are currently close to finalizing a deal. However, if finalized, the race is going to be held on a street circuit and not on a traditional racetrack.

Ad

NASCAR hasn’t been to Southern California since 2023, when Auto Club Speedway shut down for renovation. Veteran race driver Boris Said thinks that San Diego is ready for this comeback.

“I think the city would love it,” the 62-year-old, native of New York. “I think fans would come out. They would put on a great show, and you know, I might even come out of retirement for that one.”

Ad

“What it does is it brings the race to the people instead of people having to drive out to wherever the race track is, usually not next to any real population. To have such easy access to a show that NASCAR would put on, I think that would be super exciting,” he added.

For now, all eyes are on Echopark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, for the Quaker State 400, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, June 28. Fans can watch the 260-lap event exclusively on TNT Sports (7 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.