Stewart Friesen's NASCAR team breaks major news weeks after his heavy dirt modified racing crash

Stewart Friesen's NASCAR team, Halmar Friesen Racing, is all set to field Cole Butcher in the #62 Truck in the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Butcher, one of the renowned names in North America's short track arenas, is from Hantsport, Nova Scotia.

Butcher will participate in the upcoming 2025 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11. He will drive the #62 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro backed by Atlantic Tiltroad and TOP Construction Limited.

As Butcher is all set to race in Stewart Friesen's team, here's what Friesen, who is out injured after his heavy dirt modified crash, said:

"Cole has been on our radar for the past few years. I've watched what he's been able to do against some of the toughest Late Model competition in the country and he's been impressive. Already being a part of the TRD family, he's the perfect fit as we continue to grow the team. All of us at HFR are excited to have him join us at Bristol in the 62."

Cole Butcher shared his thoughts as his NASCAR Truck Series entry was announced. Here's what he added:

"I'm excited to make my Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway with Halmar Friesen Racing. It's a big opportunity, and I'm looking forward to the challenge. Bristol is such an iconic track, and I'm hoping we can put together a solid run and bring home a Top 10 finish. I'm thankful to everyone at Halmar Friesen Racing for the chance to be part of this race."

On July 28, Stewart Friesen was involved in a horrific crash at the Super DIRTcar Series race at the Autodrome Drummond. He was driving the #44 car at the time of the accident, and the crash initiated an immediate caution.

Stewart sustained multiple injuries, such as a shattered pelvis, a fractured left hip, a fractured C7 in his vertebrae, and a compound fracture in his right tibia. He underwent surgery on July 31 and was released from the hospital on August 6.

What is Stewart Friesen's latest medical update?

Stewart Friesen's official social media account shared an update on the NASCAR Truck Series driver. Sharing the update on his surgery from X, here's what the update stated:

NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen (52) during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

"Stewart had a successful multi-hour surgery last night to address both his pelvis and compound leg fracture, which went very well. After the surgery, he got some great rest overnight and we feel like we are moving forward. We are scheduled to meet with the physical therapist soon and continue to make a plan for Stewart's road to recovery."

Stewart Friesen fell back to 14th place in the NASCAR Truck Series regular season championship after missing out on a couple of races. He currently has 397 points. Notably, Friesen has already qualified for the playoffs as he has a race win under his belt this season.

