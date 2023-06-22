Stewart Haas Racing confirm Josh Berry will replace retiring NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick next season

Stewart-Haas Racing recently announced that Josh Berry will take the wheel of the No. 4 Ford for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series starting from the 2024 season.

The news was revealed by Berry and the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking a significant milestone in the 32-year-old American driver's racing career.

Berry will replace the legendary Kevin Harvick, who is retiring after an impressive 23-year career, and transitioning to the television booth. Rodney Childers will continue to serve as the crew chief for the No. 4 team, ensuring a sense of continuity as Berry embarks on his first full-time opportunity at the highest level of NASCAR racing.

Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, expressed his pride in having Josh Berry join their team and emphasized his belief that Berry possesses the necessary qualities to succeed in the No. 4 Ford Mustang. He stated:

"Josh brings maturity, experience and above all, a winning record to Stewart-Haas Racing. He is the right driver, at the right time, for the No. 4 team and our organization."

Before landing this full-time opportunity, Josh Berry plied his trade as a late-model racer and proved himself capable of stepping up to the challenge at the Cup Series level.

During the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Berry filled in for two Hendrick Motorsports teams, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability. He piloted the No. 9 Chevrolet for five races in Chase Elliott's absence and also took the reins of the No. 48 Chevrolet for three races to fill in for Alex Bowman.

Additionally, Berry achieved a significant milestone by winning the All-Star Open, which allowed him to advance to his first NASCAR All-Star Race. These experiences have undoubtedly prepared Berry for the challenges that lie ahead as he prepares to embark on a full-time Cup Series campaign.

Josh Berry pumped up to hit the ground running with Stewart Haas Racing

Berry has been a part of the motorsports world since joining JRM's late-model program in 2010. Since the 2022 season, he has been behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet on a full-time basis in the Xfinity Series, delivering impressive results. Currently sitting fifth in points, with six top-five finishes and ten top-10 finishes in 14 races, Berry has proven his ability to compete at a high level.

Expressing his excitement about joining Stewart-Haas Racing, Berry recognized the significance of the opportunity presented to him. In a press release issued by the team, he shared his enthusiasm and gratitude as he stated:

"I can’t imagine a better opportunity for me – to get in a car that’s been as successful and iconic as the No. 4. Kevin is a future NASCAR Hall of Famer, and it’s going to be a challenge trying to come after someone so successful."

As a relatively new face in the Cup Series, Josh Berry will bring a fresh enthusiasm and the potential for new successes. It remains to be seen how the transition from a part-time substitute to a full-time driving role pans out for the American.

