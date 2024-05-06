Stewart-Haas Racing continues silly season shake-up, sending proposals for charter sale per reports

With Stewart Haas Racing not experiencing the best of results or delivering on expectations in the last few years, it's a possibility that they choose to downsize their organization. Currently a four-car team, SHR could potentially sell their charters, an idea which is currently gaining steam in the NASCAR silly season.

According to a report by FOX Sports, SHR is 'the biggest team' currently entertaining offers to sell their charters. SHR have also not renewed their deal with Ford and are sending prospective buyers information on how they can purchase their charters.

But the question is which organizations would be interested in buying their charters? The takers are many at the moment, with Trackhouse Racing, Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing, all rumored to be interested in expanding their organization.

In fact, just last month, spotter Brett Griffin hinted at 23XI's interest in buying SHR's charters as Freddie Kraft, the spotter of Bubba Wallace, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Is SHR selling charters? How many? Who’s going to buy them?”

“You just texted me who is buying one 😂😂," Griffin replied.

Yet rumors and speculation aside, Denny Hamlin recently made it clear that 23XI aren't interested in expanding their organization.

Denny Hamlin not interested in the Stewart-Haas Racing charter

Speaking ahead of the race at Texas, Denny Hamlin clarified that he is neither keeping tabs on the charter situation of Stewart-Haas Racing nor is he interested in investing in a third team. Hamlin claimed that he doesn't know what the situation at SHR is.

All Hamlin knew was about his own team and how they feel about the state of their organization right now.

"All I know is 23XI and certainly we've got a two car organization we're pretty happy with," Hamlin said as per Frontstretch.

The 23XI co-owner mentioned that there is no charter agreement between NASCAR and RTA as far as his knowledge of the matter was concerned, which meant there's "nothing to buy or sell."

Hamlin emphasized that 23XI is happy with its two teams, the #23 led by Bubba Wallace and the #45 led by Tyler Reddick.

"I don't know what rumors are going on but 23XI is happy with where they're at right now," he added.

But whichever way things proceed for 23XI Racing in terms of their expansion, it will be interesting to see how Stewart Haas Racing develop in 2025. Not only is there a big possibility of them not having 4 cars in the garage next season, but they could also be on the verge of switching to a different manufacturer.