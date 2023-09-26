Stewart-Haas Racing drivers showcase liveries from iconic NASCAR movie ahead of Playoffs race at Talladega

Ahead of the NASCAR's trip to the Talladega Superspeedway, Stewart-Haas Racing has announced two iconic sponsors for this weekend's playoff race, which featured in the sports comedy Talladega Nights: the Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

For the playoff race at the 2.66-mile oval in Alabama, SHR announced Old Spice and Wonder Bread as the primary sponsors for Chase Briscoe's #14 Ford and Ryan Preece's #41 Ford respectively.

Any NASCAR fan would immediately associate the liveries with the 2006 movie where Ricky Bobby, portrayed by Will Ferrell, drove the Wonder Bread car while Cal Naughton Jr., portrayed by John C. Reilly, drove the Old Spice car.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced the return of the two iconic American brands to NASCAR in cinematic fashion, stealing the lines from the movie. The promotional video was released on September 25 featuring "Preece & Chase".

Brian McKinley, Chief Revenue Officer at Stewart-Haas Racing, said that the onboarding of the two brands for the race at Talladega would help the team stand out in the field. He told motorsport.com:

“This is an entertaining promotion that allows us to work with two innovative brands in Wonder Bread and Old Spice where we can stand out together amid a very busy fall sports schedule.”

He added:

“Talladega Nights is a cult classic and Wonder Bread and Old Spice were savvy enough to be on board with the movie from the very beginning. For our sport, it’s the gift that keeps on giving, and it’s given Stewart-Haas Racing a great platform to have some fun and engage with our fans.”

SHR team co-owner Tony Stewart last ran the Old Spice livery in 2010, when he drove the #14 entry. Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch ran the Wonder Bread livery at Talladega back in 2013, when he drove the #78 car for Furniture Row Racing.

Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece will be hoping to "shake and bake" their way to the victory lane.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick wraps up his final visit to Texas Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick wrapped up his final trip to Texas Motor Speedway with a sixth-place finish in what was a chaotic end to the race. Having started 22nd on the grid, Harvick made a solid recovery but admitted that he could have fetched a top-five finish. He said:

"I just struggled a little on the restarts getting the car pointed quick enough to really make ground, and didn't do a very good job of putting the car in the right spots. We lost a couple on the restarts and probably should've finished third or fourth, but it was still a great day."

Kevin Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe also had a solid run, taking home a top-10 finish.