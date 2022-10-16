Stewart-Haas Racing sees scary incident on the way to NASCAR Las Vegas race

Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the #98 NASCAR Xfinity Series hauler from Stewart-Haas Racing was involved in a scary accident on Wednesday when a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-40 near Flagstaff, Arizona.

Sprint Car driver Spencer Hill shared the news by sharing a video on his social media. He captioned the post:

“Holy cow. Not good. The 98 Xfinity hauler was involved in a bad wreck in Flagstaff, AZ on Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully everyone involved is okay.”

Hopefully everyone involved is okay.



According to Stewart-Haas Racing’s statement, the truck had two occupants and there were no serious injuries reported as hauler drivers were safe. However, one of them went to a local hospital as a safety precaution.

In a statement, Stewart-Haas Racing said:

“Earlier today, the No. 98 NASCAR Xfinity Series hauler of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 a few miles west of Flagstaff, Arizona. The truck had two occupants and neither was seriously injured, although one was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and observation. No other details regarding their respective conditions are available at this time.”

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng Racing at home for the No. 98. Racing at home for the No. 98. https://t.co/JlZzO1GqAI

Riley Herbst, who is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, drives the #98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a homecoming race for him. The 23-year-old made the 2022 Xfinity playoffs but was eliminated in the Round of 12 last week after finishing 32nd at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Steve Wood and Gary Lowder were the two hauler drivers of Stewart-Haas Racing who were involved in the incident going into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as per NASCAR’s Team Roster Portal.

Stewart-Haas Racing put plans in place to get Riley Herbst’s car to Sin City for NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Stewart-Haas Racing did not mention the cause of the crash but said speed was not a factor. Riley Herbst’s #98 car and the other haulers' contents were relatively undamaged. The team also said that they were planning to get the hauler to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the race weekend.

Further in a statement, Stewart-Haas Racing said:

“SHR can confirm that speed was not a factor in the crash. While the rig was damaged, the hauler and its contents appeared relatively unscathed. Plans are already underway for a new rig to hook up to the hauler and deliver it to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in time for Xfinity Series hauler parking at 10:30 a.m. PDT on Friday.”

Catch Stewart-Haas Racing drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

