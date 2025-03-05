"Still some uncertainty": NASCAR insider explains Phoenix tire strategy amid Goodyear test plans

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has broken down some of the thinking behind the tire strategy for this weekend's Cup Series race at the Phoenix raceway. In January, it was announced that teams will be given six sets of primary tires, and two set of optional tires for the upcoming event.

Pockrass took to his X account earlier today to reveal that the primary option of tires will be a hard set, and a softer compound of tires will be the other optional two sets. The NASCAR journalist further broke it down to explain that the practice session of this weekend's Shriners Children's 500 will have one harder set and one softer set, while qualifying will see teams have only one hard set of tires to use. The race will allow for the teams use the six & two-set format, with the hard set from the qualifying session carried over to the race.

In response to a question from a follower asking about only using the soft tire, Pockrass explained that there is some hesitation in choosing just one compound, while also disclosing that the tyre manafacturer Goodyear will be doing a test with NASCAR drivers Austin Dillon, Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick.

"I think there is still some uncertainty on the softer tire at Phoenix so this is a way to have it, use it and see if it works. Goodyear will do a tire test Monday with ADillon, Berry and Reddick (each manufacturer chooses its driver) and test the softer compound vs other softs," Pockrass said on X.

The rule that allows for the primary and optional set of tires debuted last year at the All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.

NASCAR journalist reveals longer practice session to test tire compounds at Phoenix Raceway

New Goodyear tires during the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, March 16th 2024 - Source: Imagn

With the teams being given two sets of tires for the race this weekend, they will also have the opportunity to practice with the hard and soft compunds on Saturday. Pockrass took to his social media account to respond to a question from a fan asking about an extended practice period for the Shriners Children's 500. He explained that since practice and qualifying are back-to-back, the teams may not have the ability to make any major changes after spending time on-track with both compounds, but they will have a 45-minute practice to test their cars with the hard and softs.

"Kinda. The practice session at Phoenix is 45 minutes, all cars. And then right into qualifying. So it isn't like practice and can make significant changes but longer practice to test both sets of tires."

Practice for the race at the Phoenix track will take place on March 8 at 2:05 pm ET. The race itself will take place on Sunday (March 9) and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 pm ET.

