"Stoked to do some racing here": Chase Elliott shares highlights from Mexico trip alongside Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott recently traveled to Mexico with fellow Cup Series drivers ahead of NASCAR’s weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Upon arriving in Mexico City, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared his excitement about competing in the international event.

Chase Elliott pilots the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, competing full-time in the Cup Series. The 29-year-old Georgia native started his NASCAR career in the Truck Series in 2013 before working his way up the NASCAR ladder to become a champion in both the Xfinity and Cup Series. With 28 wins across NASCAR’s top divisions, including 19 in the Cup Series, he has cemented his place as one of the sport’s top drivers.

In a recent post on Instagram, Elliott shared several snaps with Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell from their time in Mexico.

"Quick trip down to Mexico City🇲🇽🌮. Stoked to do some racing here in the summer!" Chase Elliott wrote.

Chase Elliott kicked off the 2025 Cup Series season with a victory in the pre-season Clash, but his Daytona 500 run wasn’t as strong, finishing P15 in the #9 Chevrolet. The following weekend in Atlanta, he only managed a top-20 finish despite his best efforts.

Though his regular season start has been shaky, the former Cup and Xfinity Series champion has the talent to bounce back and return to winning form. Catch Elliott in action at COTA on Sunday at 3:30 PM Eastern time, exclusively available on FOX and SiriusXM.

"Everything is on edge": Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares thoughts on Chase Elliott's home track

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Atlanta Motor Speedway, the home track of Chase Elliott. Despite his storied career, Earnhardt Jr. only captured one Cup Series victory at the 1.540-mile quad-oval in 2004—the same year he won his first Daytona 500.

After the race, Earnhardt Jr. took to X to share his reaction, posting:

"Man this racetrack has something special. I'm tensed up! What these drivers are doing is so mentally tough. Feels like everything is on edge."

Chase Elliott returned to his home track for the 14th time in his Cup Series career but endured a tough day in Atlanta. Starting from P18, Elliott found himself caught in the middle of a battle between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe. As the two drivers fought for position between Turns 3 and 4, Stenhouse Jr. lost control and made contact with Elliott, sending the No. 9 Chevrolet into the wall.

Although Elliott managed to rejoin the race, the damage was too severe for a full recovery, preventing him from getting back into contention. The 29-year-old’s lone Cup Series victory at Atlanta came in the 2022 Quaker State 400, where he dominated the field, starting from pole and ultimately taking the checkered flag. That same season, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was also crowned the regular-season champion.

