"Strength on strength": William Byron makes honest admission on internal rivalry against Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson

After his win at Iowa, William Byron commented on the internal environment at Hendrick Motorsports between the four drivers. Byron, who won his second race of the season, was asked by a reporter whether the subject of rivalry is discussed in team meetings at HMS.

The reporter mentioned how Byron is now 18 points ahead of Chase Elliott in the regular season standings and 45 points ahead of Kyle Larson. While Alex Bowman is yet to win a race this year, Byron now has two, Elliott has one, and Larson has three.

Despite the ongoing battle between the three drivers with a win at HMS this year, William Byron ruled out any such discussions in meetings.

"It's just three extremely strong teams and really Alex is running great as well. So it's just strength on strength, like we just continue to push each other. I feel like we always race one another really fair, but hard. Like today, we were all racing right around each other and it was hard racing and I just think we continue to push each other and I think that's helping everybody. It's just preparing us for later down the stretch in the season. Yeah, respect my teammates a ton. I feel like we learn a lot from one another," Byron described via Cup Scene. [14:00]

He claimed all four HMS drivers have their own unique driving styles and have evolved into driving the Next Gen car 'really well'.

Having said that, William Byron claimed he hopes to put another three good weeks together while remaining focused on the immediate future and keeping the momentum.

William Byron couldn't think of a race where the #24 team has been slow this year

During his media availability session after Iowa, William Byron was asked whether his win helps him in prepping for the playoffs. Byron claimed it was a good win. But at the same time, he mentioned how the #24 team has been fast 'every weekend'.

"I can't think of a race we've been slow. So I think it's just the results haven't come together, and it was starting to wear on us a little bit I think and starting to just create some kind of what's going to happen next. But this is going to kind of put the pendulum the other way give us some momentum and hopefully this momentum carries us for a long time," Byron described. [12:50]

As for his satisfaction with the racing product in Iowa, William Byron said it turned out to be what he expected.

Byron said it was tough to pass and the tires were 'really on edge' which he found to be happy and proud of as the cars were edgy to drive and he ended up with a race win with minimal mistakes.

