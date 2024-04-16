"Such a bummer..." - Michael McDowell's "super disappointed" after fight with Ross Chastain for lead ends in wreck at Texas Cup race

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell was left disgruntled after his DNF at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Veteran driver Michael McDowell was battling for the lead during the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive race in Texas before he found himself losing control of his No. 34 Ford Mustang. The 39-year-old driver, who won the first pole of his career in Atlanta earlier this year, was engaged in a neck-and-neck battle with Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain midway through the race.

McDowell's aspirations for victory took a turn for the worse on Lap 134 when he lost control of his car in Turn 4 while battling Chastain. According to McDowell, he caught a bump in Turn 4 incorrectly, causing his car to become unsettled and spin out of control.

The collision with the outside wall caused damage to his car and McDowell’s shift came to a premature end. The incident brought out the caution flag for the seventh time in the race.

Reflecting on the incident after the race, Michael McDowell expressed his disappointment on his Instagram handle. He said:

"Oh man, such a bummer. We had such a fast Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang. Had Fleetguard on the car today. Just going for it, and got through that bump in three and four, and took off there.

"Super disappointing, but really proud of everybody. Had a lot of speed today. Had a shot at going for it and went for it. Didn't stick."

Michael McDowell has no regrets crashing after challenging for lead

Despite the incident, McDowell emphasized that while he was disappointed with the outcome, he would have been even more disappointed in himself if he hadn't pushed for the lead. The Front Row driver said (via Frontstretch):

"It's super disappointing but at the same time, you got to go for it. You have an opportunity to control the race, we had a car fast enough to run up front, you got to take the chance.

He added:

"It didn't stick and yeah I'm bummed out, but I'd be bummed at myself if I didn't try. I'm not mad at the track. It's my fault that I spin, it's not the track's fault."

Michael McDowell has 151 points to his name after nine races. He finds himself ranked 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, courtesy of two top-10 finishes and two DNFs so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback