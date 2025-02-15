“Such a bummer”: NASCAR Influencer highlights Parker Kligerman’s ‘worse luck’ following major Daytona setback

Renowned NASCAR influencer, Taylor Kitchen, touched upon the shocking disqualification of Parker Kligerman in the NASCAR Truck Series. Kitchen's reaction surfaced after NASCAR disqualified Kligerman following a post-race inspection, and announced Corey Heim as the winner.

Kitchen, the host of the Above The Yellow Line podcast, took to her official social media account to post on Kligerman. Through her X post, she pointed at the tough luck of the Henderson Motorsports driver. She wrote:

"Never have I seen a driver have worse luck than Parker Kligerman. Comes darn near close to a win at the ROVAL and a poorly-timed caution takes it away. Now a disqualification. Such a bummer."

Here's Taylor Kitchen's post on X:

Parker Kligerman of Henderson Motorsports had claimed Friday's Fresh From Florida 250 race victory. However, his joy did not last long as his #75 truck failed the post-race inspection. As per reports, Kligerman's truck failed the height checks and was too low in the rear.

This resulted in his disqualification, which stripped him of his win, and put him at the very back in the standings — 36th. Heim, who had finished the race in second place, was handed over the victory as the Tricon Garage driver clinched his 12th Truck Series win.

Kligerman's loss of victory at Roval is still fresh in his mind, as was he inches away from qualifying for the next round in the Xfinity Series. Racing at Charlotte Roval, Kligerman was inches away from crossing the finish line before NASCAR pushed the caution button, forcing another restart. In the end, Sam Mayer claimed the victory, denying Kligerman his triumph.

Parker Kligerman shared his thoughts after Truck Series disqualification

Parker Kligerman let his feelings known following the NASCAR Truck Series disqualification. The HMS driver took to his official social media account to open up about the ordeal and decided not to comment on it. Here's what he posted on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter:

"I will not be commenting any further until we are able to present what I believe is a very, very valid case," Kligerman said. "Until then, I’m fully focused on my job with [The CW] and [NASCAR Xfinity] because the drivers and teams deserve the full focus on the massive stage ahead of them."

Parker Kligerman no. 75 Chevrolet celebrates in Victory Lane, with the crew and sponcers, Friday night February 14, 2025 at winning the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Henderson Motorsports decided to appeal the decision. It will be interesting to see how NASCAR responds to the appeal.

Following the disqualification and Heim's victory, Gio Ruggiero, Ty Majeski, and Grant Enfinger finished in second, third, and fourth place, respectively. They were followed in the top ten by Justin Haley, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Jason White, William Sawalich, and Frankie Muniz.

