  • “Such a good secret”: Denny Hamlin’s fiancée sends a heartwarming message to Justin Haley and wife on their pregnancy reveal

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 22, 2025 17:00 GMT
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin's fiancee Jordan Fish reacts to Justin Haley and wife's pregnancy reveal. Images via Imagn and Instagram/@xojordanfish

Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish shared her congratulations after Justin Haley and his wife announced their pregnancy on social media. The two are expecting their first child in January 2026.

Haley and his wife, Haley Mottinger, who have been married since November 2023, shared a video on a golf course with the caption:

"We've been keeping a secret!"

The video shows Haley putting a golf ball into a hole, and his wife then taking out a pink ball from the hole and placing it next to a sign which revealed the expected birth month of their baby. Fish commented under the post, writing:

"Haley!!! You have been keeping such a good secret!!!!! So happy for you both! ❤️❤️"
Source: Screenshot via Instagram/@justin.haley
Source: Screenshot via Instagram/@justin.haley

Meanwhile, Hamlin and Jordan welcomed their third child together this year. They have two daughters, Taylor and Molly, and a son, Jameson Drew. Jordan met the Joe Gibbs Raving driver in 2007 and they got engaged in January last year.

Haley, who drives full-time in the Cup Series, is ranked 30th in the points standings ahead of the final regular-season race of the 2025 season. The 26-year-old Spire Motorsports driver debuted in the Cup Series in 2019 with Spire and won his first and only race at Daytona International Speedway, the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

"It just kind of rolls off the tongue" - Denny Hamlin on initials of son Jameson Drew

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish's relationship began in 2007, after they met during a Charlotte Bobcats game where the latter was performing as a cheerleader. They reconnected in 2009, started dating and faced challenges, including a brief separation in 2021. They later reconciled and then got engaged in 2024 and later that year announced that they are expecting their third child.

Hamlin and Fish welcomed Jameson Drew on June 11. During an episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin discussed how they came up with the name and the JD initials.

"I tried to sell her [Jordan] on James Jet for a very, very long time. I think I had wore her down enough to get that through the goal line, but we came up with others. There was one in particular we came really close to, Miles Miller. ... I liked the, if we didn't go with JD, I liked the first and middle initials to be the same because it just kind of rolls off the tongue," Denny Hamlin said (08:43 onwards).
youtube-cover

Denny Hamlin is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Cup points standings with four wins ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
