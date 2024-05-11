“Such an incredible blessing” - Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha pens heart-warming note on daughter’s birthday 

On the occasion of Kyle Busch's daughter, Lennix Key Busch's second birthday, his wife Samantha Busch shared a heartfelt message on social media.

Kyle and Samantha welcomed their first child, Brexton, on May 18. 2015. A few years later on May 11, 2022, their second kid, Lennix was born via surrogacy. Samantha suffered from infertility issues during Brexton's birth but benefitted from IVF. Ever since then, the couple has been advocating the benefits of IVF to bust the taboo around the procedure.

On her daughter's second birthday, the RCR driver's wife shared an Instagram reel, sharing their daughter's adorable excerpts from life. From enjoying the race weekends on the asphalt and having fun expeditions, to their candid family moments, Samantha shared many things.

She also penned down a warm note for her daughter, mentioning her struggle while conceiving Lennix, and wrote:

"My sweet baby girl, the time has passed too fast. We tried so hard to have you here and you have been such an incredible blessing to us. You are so full of sass and personality, incredibly smart and you bring a smile to all of our faces daily. We love you Lenni! 💕"

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha felt "beyond overjoyed" on Lennix's birth

Since benefitting from IVF through their first child, the couple have been ardent supporters of the procedure. Furthermore, Kyle Busch and Samantha have set up a non-profit organization, Bundle of Joy, which provides financial assistance to couples who yearn to have a child but can't do so due to financial constraints.

In November 2021, the couple announced the birth of their second child after suffering years of setbacks due to infertility. In May 2022, Lennix was born.

Samantha felt "beyond overjoyed" upon Lennix's birth. She shared a series of images on her Instagram, with Lennix wrapped in shades of pink, donning a satin pink bow tie on her head and covered with a light pink swaddle.

Kyle Busch's wife wrote:

"We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!!

"Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕 #lennixbusch #baby #babygirl #rainbowbaby #ivfjourney"