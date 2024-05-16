“Super slick; Bada**”: NASCAR fans react to Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 helmet design

Several fans reacted to Kyle Larson giving a glimpse of the helmet that he would wear for the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The event is scheduled to take place on May 26..

Larson shared a few images of the helmet he would be wearing later this month and hailed Indocil Art for designing it.

"Indy 500 helmet turned out so nice! Thanks to @IndocilArt for killing it on this scheme! 🧱🏁"

Several fans reacted to Larson's helmet, with one saying:

"Super slick"

Another fan wrote:

"Bada**".

Here are some more reactions to Kyle Larson's Indy 500 helmet.

"It’s absolutely stunning," a fan said,

"Crushed it," another fan commented.

"Oh tell me replicas are going to be for sale soon. I need to add this to my helmet collection," a fan said.

"Be still my ❤️! This is amazing! Get it all Yung Money Honey," another fan claimed.

Kyle Larson is currently aiming to become only the fifth driver to attempt the "Double Duty" on Memorial Day weekend, which is competing at the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 during the same weekend. Others who have done this include John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch.

Kyle Larson's Double Duty dreams could get washed away

The opening day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was marred by rain. As a result, two additional hours were granted to the schedule on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that did not help as the weather forced the officials to cancel the event about five hours later. The drivers got merely two laps; that is 23 minutes, and 37 seconds of green flag time before it began to pour.

"This feels like a normal day for me here at Indy," Larson said as per ESPN "Obviously, I would like to get a full day in today, but I know there's plenty of opportunity these next handful of days to get a lot of laps. I'll take rain every day except for qualifying day and the Indy 500, so I don't really care."

It might have been a rough start but that doesn't mean it cannot end well. The Elk Grove native is excited about the upcoming pair of races and therefore said,

"I'm really excited to get this experience underway and get consecutive days in the car,"Larson said.

Kyle Larson is currently at the top of the Drivers' Championship in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, with 486 points to his name. The 31-year-old has won two races so far at the Pennzoil 400 and the AdventHealth 400. Larson's last race came at the Goodyear 400 which took place at the Darlington Raceway. The American ended 34th in the event.