NASCAR Xfinity Series: A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Cindric tangle in big wreck

The first stage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Daytona Road Course ended early for A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and Riley Herbst. Allmendinger, the leader, never made it to the checkered flag because he was the loser in a battle with Cindric.

Herbst tried to avoid the incident and could not, winding up in the grass, destroying his front end. He had no oil pressure, and his day was over.

What caused the NASCAR Xfinity Series crash?

Allmendinger and Cindric were racing for the lead when they crashed in the final turn of Stage 1 in the Xfinity Series race.

Cindric suffered damage to his front end of his car but his crew not only managed to repair it, they kept him on the lead lap. Almendinger made it back onto the track but was having difficulty making minimum speed before going to the garage.

Here's a look at what happened between AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric coming to the Stage 1 finish. pic.twitter.com/MrZpuwbsoB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2021

At the end of Stage 1 of the Xfinity Series race Allmendinger was in front and came down the track to keep Cindric behind him, but there was no room. The No. 16 of Allmendinger wiggled a bit and came down on the front of Cindric, who was none too pleased, calling Allmendinger “an idiot.”