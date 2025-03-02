Supercross champion Aaron Plessinger pays powerful tribute to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt after a major feat: “We're always doing it for him”

Motocross and Supercross star Aaron Plessinger honored late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt after securing his first podium finish of the 2025 season at the Daytona Supercross. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, known for his admiration of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, once again credited Earnhardt as his inspiration for racing.

This dedication to Dale Earnhardt Sr., comes after a difficult journey for Plessinger. He suffered a serious crash at the 2019 Daytona Supercross, which sidelined him for over four months. However, he made a strong comeback and, two years later, secured a championship in the 250 class.

After claiming a podium in the 2021 Daytona race, Plessinger took a moment to address NASCAR fans during his interview with NBC Sports and said he was "doing it for Dale," as a tribute to the NASCAR legend who lost his life at a late race crash at Daytona in 2001.

The 2025 season has not been going well for Plessinger, but he was in the fight for a podium contention at Daytona after he took the lead from Jason Anderson and held it for multiple laps. Eventually, race winner Ken Roczen passed him and pulled away, followed by Cooper Webb, pushing Plessinger out of podium contention.

However, he kept pushing and managed to overtake his KTM teammate Chase Sexton to reclaim third place. Speaking after the race, Plessinger dedicated his result to Dale Earnhardt Sr..

"Yeah, I am pretty satisfied after the start of the season… Gotta give it up to the whole team, they've been behind me, believing in me. After two 22nd place finishes, a seventh, an eighth, and a ninth; it's been a ride. But we pulled it off (a podium finish), and I love this track, I love this place. And you know, we're always doing it for Dale," Plessinger said, proudly displaying Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s iconic number on his T-shirt.

He also expressed his excitement about celebrating the achievement with his family and his team, adding, "Yeah, it's a good night, we're gonna celebrate with my family. I just gotta give it up to the whole team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing."

Despite not taking the victory, the podium finish was a major confidence boost for Plessinger after a tough start to the season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks on the possibility of Dodge returning to NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Dodge’s potential return to the sport. NASCAR President Steve Phelps has been vocal about the need for a fourth manufacturer to join the Cup Series, and Earnhardt Jr. believes Dodge is actively considering a comeback.

Dodge officially exited NASCAR in 2016, after their last Cup Series season in 2012. However, reports from several sources have hinted at Dodge’s return to Stock Car racing.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, the Hall of Famer spoke about how this will be good for the sport.

“Dodge has got such a cool reputation. They’ve had some ups and downs over the past several decades, but in my eyes, they’re still a true muscle car brand. The Dodge Charger from the 70s, a beautiful vehicle, historic... I’m thrilled that they’re considering a return, and I hope it’s a successful one, to be honest with you. It’s good for the sport, I think,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. noted.

Dodge's potential return could also relieve Dale Jr. of his concern of NASCAR planning to get on the train of introducing hybrid cars in Stock Car racing.

