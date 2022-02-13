Supply chain issues reportedly slow Toyota plan for more NASCAR teams

The arrival of NASCAR's Next Gen car has created huge demand for parts and spares from a supply chain that has been damaged worldwide due to the Coronavirus pandemic and other external factors. The effects of this constrained supply chain are now being felt at the Japanese manufacturer Toyota.

Toyota is the least represented manufacturer on the NASCAR grid, comprising only six cars in the full season category, in comparison to 15 each for Chevrolet and Ford.

The 2022 Cup Series is set to begin with Daytona 500 on February 20. David Wilson, president of Toyota Gazoo Racing, however, says he does not expect the teams to change their loyalty yet but is observing the situation throughout the Cup garage.

Speaking to Motorsports.com about the latest developments to his car, Wilson said:

“In terms of supply chain, and getting product developed and to market quicker, that’s always easier with a smaller group – absolutely, But, given the right opportunity, we’d love to see some growth.”

Wilson outlined their future plans, saying:

“Our general strategy has been very discriminating, taking quality over quantity, but with this new car, by and large, we would be interested in broadening our footprint in the garage and have a more proportional market share. So next year, year after, given the right partners and right opportunities, we’d love to add another organization.”

Toyota waiting to add NASCAR Cup teams

Toyota wants to add new teams to its Cup Series event list with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. The Japanese manufacturer will, however, wait until Next Gen supply chain issues are resolved before adding them to its list.

When Motorsport.com asked about Toyota recruiting teams, Wilson responded, saying:

“Not actively – we’re happy to add a second car to 23XI Racing with Kurt Busch this year, that’s going to be really important and valuable.”

NASCAR’s latest decision, made in agreement with its OEMs Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota about switching from 550bhp packages to mid-range tracks to 670bhp motors, has added another requirement for the already-extended engine builders and specialized suppliers.

