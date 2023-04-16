Suspended NASCAR driver Cody Ware facing added charges

After being suspended by NASCAR earlier this week on April 10, Cody Ware faces additional charges. The new charges were revealed after the Iredell County Sheriff's Office completed the ongoing investigation.

On Monday (April 10), Cody Ware was arrested and held on a felony charge of "assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury" and a misdemeanor charge of "assault on a female." He was later released on a $3,000 bond.

The 27-year-old Mooresville native turned himself in at the Iredell County Detention Center on Friday (April 14) as he was served with a warrant for misdemeanor assault, inflicting serious injury, and communicating threats. The bond for additional charges was set at $5,000.

The charges were levied on the NASCAR driver after the results of the ISCO investigation regarding an April 3 incident were out. According to the warrant, a woman called 9-1-1 and reported a domestic assault that day.

Prior to the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ware stepped away from the race citing that he had to focus on a 'personal issue'. He was replaced by Truck Series driver Matt Crafton over the weekend.

Matt Crafton in the #51 in Bristol

After NASCAR announced an indefinite suspension for the #51 driver, Rick Ware Racing announced Zane Smith as the replacement for the Martinsville weekend. The team hasn't announced any driver for the #51 Ford after this weekend's race.

In a statement, RWR said: 'Cody is fully cooperating with authorities.'

Who is Zane Smith? Know more about the reigning NASCAR Truck Series Champion

Zane Smith in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Rick Ware Racing has announced Zane Smith as the driver for the #51 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday (April 16).

A statement released by RWR on social media, regarding the #51 driver read:

"Zane Smith will drive the No. 51 Ford at Martinsville Speedway this weekend for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion, will be making his fourth career NCS start."

Smith is the reigning Truck Series champion, driving the #38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports. He has nine wins in the series, with two of those coming this year. He currently stands second in the standings behind leader Ty Majeski.

Zane Smith has three starts to his name in the Cup Series. He made his debut in the Enjoy Illinois 300 last year with RFK Racing. He entered the Daytona 500 earlier this year, driving the #36 for Front Row Motorsports, taking home a 13th finish in the season opener.

In his most recent entry at the Phoenix Raceway, he finished 31st driving the #38 for FRM. Smith will be hoping to emulate his result from the season opener as he gears up for his fourth Cup Series start.

