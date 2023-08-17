Suspended NASCAR driver Cody Ware set to reappear in court on August 22

NASCAR driver Cody Ware is set to reappear in court on August 22, 2023, after being suspended from racing after being arrested for “assault by strangulation”. He initially appeared in court on May 1.

Expand Tweet

When and why was Cody Ware suspended from NASCAR?

The Iredell County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office arrested Cup driver Cody Ware in April and charged him with felony assault by strangling causing serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female. The incident took place on April 3, 2023.

Cody Ware appeared in court on May 1, 2023, and his bond was set at $3,000. There have been no further details revealed concerning the incident.

Both NASCAR and Rick Ware Racing released a statement regarding Cody Ware's Suspension.

The announcement came a day after Rick Ware Racing stated Ware would not compete in the Bristol dirt race due to a "personal matter." Ware has competed in seven of eight Cup Series races this season.

Drivers who have replaced Cody Ware this season since his suspension

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200

Cody Ware was racing full-time for the first time in his Cup Series career. In 97 career races, he has a best result of sixth and a best finish of 14th this year.

As soon as the news of Cody Ware's suspension broke out, Rick Ware Racing replaced Ware with Matt Crafton for the Bristol Dirt Racing on April 11, 2023. But Crafton has to retire due to an engine issue.

Zane Smith drove the No. 51 Ford Mustang at the NOCO 400 on April 17, 2023, instead of Ware and finished 34th in Martinsville.

Expand Tweet

JJ Yeley replaced a suspended Cody Ware in the No. 51 Ford Mustang at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2023.

He started the Cup Series race, escaped the late wreckage, and finished 10th, but dropped to 11th after post-race inspection.

In July, Justin Haley signed a multi-year contract to drive full-time for Rick Ware Racing's Cup Series team beginning in 2024.