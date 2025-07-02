Sydney Sweeney, Livvy Dunne and other celebrities react as Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio announces pregnancy

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, is pregnant with their first child. Sharing the news, the couple recently made a public announcement on social media, where renowned American celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney, Livvy Dunne, and many others shared their good wishes.

Tulio, from her official Instagram account, shared a heartwarming post, where she uploaded a series of photos with the Team Penske driver and their pets. In the caption, she wrote, "Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!"

Reacting to the post, numerous renowned personalities shared their best wishes. Hollywood actress Sweeney wrote, "So happy for you." While the renowned gymnast Livvy Dunne wrote, "OMG Congratulations to you guys."

Besides them, NASCAR, Team Penske and Xfinity Racing also wished the couple from their official Instagram account. Blaney's NASCAR colleague, Bubba Wallace, also shared his good wishes. Here's the screenshot of a few of the comments on the post on Instagram:

Credit: Gianna Tulio on Instagram.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio met each other in 2018 and started dating two years later in 2020. In December 2023, the couple got engaged and married a year later in December 2024. They celebrated their honeymoon during the Easter break, and now they are all set to welcome their first child.

Ryan Blaney let his feelings known on life after marriage

Ryan Blaney, the star driver from Team Penske, shared his thoughts on life after marriage. Speaking to Justin Schuoler of Athlon Sports, here's what the #12 driver said:

"Everyone asks, ‘Does it feel different now that you’re married?’” shared Ryan. “Well, yes and no. We already live together, but it does feel different. You have your significant other. We’re in this, for sure."

"There’s a lot that is the same but in the back of your head, it is different because this is for sure your person forever. I didn’t think it would feel much different, but it definitely does in that regard," he added.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (12) poses with Gianna Tulio on July 14, 2024 - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney is currently competing in his 12th season in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and his eighth season as a Team Penske driver. After tasting the Cup Series title success in 2023 and ending as runner-up in 2024, Blaney is all set for the quest once again in 2025.

He is standing in seventh place in the Drivers' championship with 504 points after 18 races. Having won the race at Nashville, the #12 driver already qualified for the playoffs this season and amassed seven Top 5s, eight Top 10s and a pole. Blaney has led 349 laps in total and has an average start position of 15.278 and average finish position of 17.833.

