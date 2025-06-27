T.J. Puchyr’s Cody Ware plans trigger fan outrage amid Rick Ware Racing takeover

T.J. Puchyr, who is one of the founders of the Spire Motorsports team, has reportedly agreed to purchase the NASCAR team, Rick Ware Racing. According to AP, the deal is set to retain Rick Ware's son, Cody Ware, as one of the drivers for the team and also retain all of the current employees working for them. Puchyr has expressed his desire to expand this into a three-car cup team by the year 2027.

Cody Ware is currently ranked 36th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. He drives the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and has scored only 109 points this season so far. The driver has had a disappointing season with no top-ten finishes and an average finishing position of 30th this year.

T.J. Puchyr's plans of continuing with Cody Ware as a driver for Rick Ware Racing after its takeover have sparked outrage among the fans.

Here are some fan reactions to the news:

Jack Knauf @jknascar23 LINK Cody Ware still driving?

"The big huge red flag I see in this deal is Keeping Rick son behind the wheel. Pay him more to manage an office or something he's better at." One fan wrote

"Here’s to hoping that just means “for now” as in just rest of this season." another fan wrote

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Nitesky @Nitesky LINK They plan to keep Cody Ware as a driver 🤣😂 they are still going to be a last place team.

"His agreement to keep Cody in a car HAS TO have some time limit or performance requirement. I mean, he might as well sign Legge if not." One fan wrote

"Keeping Cody Ware as your driver shows you are definitely serious about making your team a contender." Another fan wrote

T.J. Puchyr has his say on the lawsuit between Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motor Club

T.J. Puchyr has agreed to purchase the Rick Ware Racing team and take over the operations from next season. The team is also currently involved in a lawsuit with Legacy Motor Club over the second charter of Ware's team.

The team's current second charter is leased to the RFK racing team, but the Legacy Motor Club claims that it had entered an agreement to buy the charter for next season. The Legacy Motor Club is owned by the veteran NASCAR driver, Jimmie Johnson.

T.J. Puchyr, who has recently come into the picture after he procured Rick Ware Racing, expressed his opinions on the lawsuit in a recent outing.

"If anybody deserves a pass, it is Jimmie, and if he wants to sit down and talk about it like men, I’d entertain the conversation. I don’t think Jimmie has all the facts, doesn’t understand the deal we had, and they tried to humiliate Rick publicly. We don’t do business that way.” T.J. Puchyr said via AP

T.J. Puchyr, who has plans to extend the team to a three-car NASCAR Cup Series team, stands confident that the second charter, which is currently with RFK Racing, will come back to his team by 2027, supporting his plans of expansion.

