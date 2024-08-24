“Taking the Chase Elliott route”: Fans react as Bubba Wallace explains reason for avoiding social media in past few months

Several NASCAR fans have opined on Bubba Wallace's reasoning behind avoiding social media for the past few months. The 23XI Racing driver said that social media was "a lot at times" while calling YouTube his "best friend."

Wallace is running his seventh full-time Cup Series season, registering five top-5 and nine top-10 finishes. He currently sits 14th in the regular season standings and is just below the playoff cutline in 17th place, with a one-point deficit.

The Alabama native was quite active on social media and regularly shared updates, but has been less active since his Pocono outing.

When asked how he felt after taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the online world, Bubba Wallace replied (via Bob Pockrass on X).

"Oh it's been so nice, it's been so nice. Just being caught up in other people's lives and start comparing. Just besides from the toxic comments, you know, social media is just a lot at times. I do miss the photography side of it, you know, posting all that stuff, but it's just way better for the mental. YouTube is my best friend."

Wallace's admission quickly garnered the fanbase's attention and reactions poured in. One fan outlined that the 30-year-old was doing what Chase Elliott did after securing his maiden Cup Series title in 2020.

"My man is taking the Chase route! Love it 💯," the fan wrote.

"Hard hitting news Bob," one fan commented.

"Good honestly, I prefer bubba standing on business and not being too hard on himself I always hate seeing him beat himself up on stuff," a fan opined.

"Smart guy," the fan wrote.

One fan took a hilarious dig at Bubba Wallace for calling YouTube his best friend.

"Except YouTube lol," they wrote.

Bubba Wallace's playoff spot is hanging by a thread while teammate Tyler Reddick the regular season title contender

Bubba Wallace secured his career-first playoff spot last year. But his current season's performance has jeopardized his Round of 16 spot. Not only does he have no win, he has three DNFs to worsen the matter. The #23 Toyota driver netted his season-best finish at the Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, finishing fourth.

On the other hand, Tyler Reddick has showcased impressive performance since the season began. After succumbing to his only DNF at the season-opener Daytona 500 and a 30th-place finish in the next race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the #45 Toyota driver improved his stats.

Reddick has two wins, 11 top-5s, and 17 top-10s, and is placed at the top the regular season standings, surpassing Chase Elliott after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan.

The Californian is running his fifth full-time Cup Series schedule, and, is on the verge of clinching his maiden regular season title. Wallace, meanwhile, is far from the regular season fight and is struggling to secure his playoff seat.

Nonetheless, if Bubba Wallace sweeps a victory at either- the upcoming Daytona race or the next battle at Darlington Raceway, he could safeguard his Round of 16 spot and mark his second consecutive playoff entry.

