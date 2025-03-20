“Tall boots, fluffy jacket, and puppies”: Danica Patrick teases luxurious getaway in a private jet

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver turned motorsport analyst Danica Patrick recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram Story from inside her private jet with her two pet dogs (Dallas and Ella), hinting about her new outdoor adventure.

Danica Patrick recently went on a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, along with her two pets, where she enjoyed skiing in the snowy mountains. In her latest Instagram update, she wrote how the combination of tall boots, a fluffy jacket, and her pets could only mean one thing; however, she only teased her followers about her next destination without revealing any details.

"Tall boots, fluffy jacket, and puppies can only mean one thing!" She wrote on her IG Story.

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's Instagram Story (@danicapatrick via Instagram)

Danica Patrick is an avid dog lover and regularly shares updates about her two pets on her Instagram page. She has previously shared her love for animals, especially dogs. Patrick on a recent Instagram post on March 11, showered her love towards one of her on the occasion of Dallas turning 11. She said via her caption:

"I can’t believe Dallas is 11! My how time flies. I would literally do anything for my babies. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love animals, but dogs in particular. I like them more than humans. I definitely cry for them more than humans. Must of been a dog in a recent life. I hope so….. meant I was a pure loving soul somewhere along my journey.🩷"

Danica Patrick explains why she must have been a stray dog in past lives

Aside from being a motorsport pundit and analyst, Danica Patrick is also known for hosting her popular podcast 'Pretty Intense.' In an episode last year, she invited Karen Anderson on her show, someone who specializes in pet loss and animal communication.

During their conversation, Danica Patrick shared a spiritual experience that she went through after interacting with a dog in Mexico. At the end of the story, she even says that she must have been a stray dog in her past life because of how much she feels for them.

"It was in Tulum, Mexico. There was a dog, (on) the beach there's lots of stranded dogs and there was one that came around. First day we were on the beach and it was so cute, and I just named this one Lucy. And I really wanted to see Lucy all the time and when I would release sort of that grip on wanting so much all of a sudden, she'd appear. It'd be like an energetic experience," Patrick shared (5:23 onwards).

"I think I must have been a stray dog in another life cuz, one, I feel like, I'm always hungry and two, I feel for them so much and the loneliness," she added.

Patrick is one of the most successful female motorsport drivers with an IndyCar win and a Daytona 500 pole under her belt. She will continue to fulfil her role as an analyst for the rest of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

