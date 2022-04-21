"He’s gotta be feeling like he’s ready to get there" - NASCAR Hall of Famer says Talladega is Bubba Wallace Jr.'s 'opportunity' to redeem himself

Bubba Wallace Jr. finished last weekend's event in 28th.

Following a fantastic weekend at Bristol, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Super speedway for the tenth round of the season on Sunday 24th April 2022.

This is where Bubba Wallace Jr. won his first and only Cup Series championship. Despite the fact that the race was just 117 laps long, Wallace Jr.'s victory was historic.

The veteran NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett recently stated that the 23XI Racing driver would be one of the favorites to win the Talladega Super Speedway race. The NASCAR Hall of Famer believes Wallace Jr.'s slide of dismal performances will come to an end shortly. He continued by stating that:

“This is where Bubba’s win came and so he’s gotta be feeling like he’s ready to get there and make this happen again. This is his opportunity,”

Wallace Jr. and his spotter, Freddie Kraft, will never forget last year's Talladega victory.

Wallace Jr. became the first African American NASCAR driver to win on a rain-soaked day in Alabama. With NASCAR heading to Talladega next, Freddie believes now is a good opportunity to get back on top.

On Twitter, Kraft stated:

"Ready for this to start being fun again. Talladega seems like a good place to start."

Freddie Kraft @FreddieKraft to start being fun again. Talladega seems like a good place to start. Ready for thisto start being fun again. Talladega seems like a good place to start. Ready for this 💩 to start being fun again. Talladega seems like a good place to start.

Wallace Jr.'s spotter, Freddie Kraft, said that the upcoming weekend at Talladega could be a turning point for his driver. Wallace Jr. won his first NASCAR Cup race, not to mention his superior record in super speedways.

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season has been tough for Bubba Wallace Jr.

Bubba Wallace Jr. has been at the top of the list of NASCAR drivers in need of a victory this season without a doubt. So far, the 23XI Racing driver has had a disappointing season, with bad luck and poor results putting him in the back half of the field.

Wallace Jr.'s score improved as a result of the win at Talladega Super Speedway, where he finished the 2021 season in 21st place with 699 points. This season, though, things did not go as planned.

Both Wallace Jr and 23XI Racing have had a difficult start to 2022. With 163 points, the Cup Series driver is presently in 22nd place in the driver standings, trailing leader Chase Elliott's 324 points.

NASCAR Hall of Fame @NASCARHall NASCAR @NASCAR HISTORY IS MADE!



@BUBBAWALLACE IS A NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNER! HISTORY IS MADE!@BUBBAWALLACE IS A NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNER! https://t.co/BAqUHsJQ95 Congratulations to Bubba Wallace on his historic win, becoming only the second Black driver to win a premier series race, the first being Class of 2015 NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in 1963. twitter.com/NASCAR/status/… Congratulations to Bubba Wallace on his historic win, becoming only the second Black driver to win a premier series race, the first being Class of 2015 NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in 1963. twitter.com/NASCAR/status/…

After Wendell Scott in 1963, Bubba Wallace Jr. became the first African American driver to win the Checkered flag. Not only that, but the 23XI driver joined the rare list of Talladega Super Speedway victors as the 12th.

NASCAR Hall of Fame congratulated Wallace Jr. on Twitter for being the second black driver to win at Talladega.

Edited by Adam Dickson