Talladega playoff race fails to get Richard Petty’s approval: “Still not racing”

Richard Petty delivered a hard-hitting verdict on the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR legend expressed his frustration with the current state of racing, noting how quickly positions shifted due to varying strategies.Fuel conservation played a major part on Sunday's race. Going into the final overtime, Hendrick Motorsports locked out the front row with Kyle Larson and William Byron. However, Larson fell off the pace when he ran out of fuel on the final lap, leaving Byron vulnerable to JGR's Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe.When the checkered flag waved, only two of the current playoff contenders finished among the top-15, and both of them came from Joe Gibbs Racing's Toyota stable. Meanwhile, Byron spun through the final corner and finished 25th on the running order.On the latest episode of Petty Race Recap, Richard Petty highlighted the shortcomings of the current racing product.&quot;When I sat there and watch, it still's not racing as far as I'm concerned. The 42 got up there and got to leading the race. They started passing him and stuff and in three or four laps he was running 30th. And I know he didn't just pull over and let him go, and at one time first six cars was Toyotas. The next time I looked up the next five cars was Fords. The Chevrolets as a whole wasn't as good as the other cars,&quot; he said via X/therichardpettyChase Briscoe won the 193-lap event and locked a spot on the championship race at Phoenix, while Carson Hocevar was the only Chevy driver among the top-10.Richard Petty backs Denny Hamin's claim to the championshipRichard Petty believes Denny Hamlin has got the 'best chance' at winning the logn-elusive Cup Series title. Hamlin secured a finale berth after winning the Las Vegas playoff race, making it his first championship race in the Next Gen Era.The result also marked Hamlin's sixth win of the season, and his second in the playoffs alone. Reflecting upon his consistent form, Richard Petty had this to say in a recept episode of Petty Race Recap.&quot;He’s had a pretty dang good year. I mean, you win 60 races nowadays, that’s a bunch of races. So his team and him, the whole situation is probably coming (together). This is probably his best chance he’s ever had to have a chance at the championship.” (18:07 onwards)Denny Hamlin had a rocky start to the season. With a new crew chief in Chris Gayle, the 44-year-old had also lost his longtime sponsor FedEx. Nonetheless, the Florida native kept grinding until he began his win tally at Martinsville Speedway.Hamlin secured a second consecutive win at Darlington, followed by a fuel-mileage masterclass at Michigan. He reached victory lane at Dover and grabbed his first playoff win at Gateway.