“Talladega did not treat me well”: Connor Zilisch reveals what he’s “more upset” about despite locking into the Championship 4

By Dipti Sood
Published Oct 19, 2025 04:08 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet, prepares to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 18, 2025 in Talladega, Alabama- Source: Getty

A new video posted by The CW Sports Insights on X showed Connor Zilisch reacting to his rough race at Talladega. Even though he secured a spot in the Championship 4 of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, the rookie was frustrated after his long top-five streak ended.

The short clip captured Zilisch talking about his mixed feelings after the race. Connor Zilisch’s streak of 18 straight top-five finishes began after the spring Talladega race and ended at the same track on October 18. Connor Zilisch said,

“It’s great to be locked in. I’m proud of my entire First Bank of Alabama team. Our car was as fast as Xfinity Mobile until we hit the wall and I’m more upset about the top 5 streak. We went from Talladega to Talladega, with top 5 but Talladega did not treat me well. I don’t know if it’s me or what but I can not finish on superspeedways.”
Saturday’s race was chaotic, with two major red flags and several playoff drivers caught in crashes. Austin Hill took the win after leading 48 laps and sweeping both stages.

Zilisch was involved in the second red-flag crash on lap 45, which also sent William Sawalich to the hospital for checks. Though Zilisch’s car only had light damage, a flat tire in the final stage ruined his chances of a comeback.

Connor Zilisch did enough to move on to the Championship 4, joining teammate Justin Allgaier. Two playoff spots remain open before Martinsville.

“It won’t happen this year”: Connor Zilisch explains delay in Supercars plans

Connor Zilisch also opened up about his Supercars plans before the Talladega race. Speaking to NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck, he explained why he won’t be joining the series this season. When asked about teaming up with Austin Cindric in Supercars, Zilisch said,

“It won’t happen this year, but hopefully down the road, I want to make something like that happen. I always enjoy racing against the best in a different country and seeing what they have to offer.”
Zilisch’s comments confirmed that he wants to race in Supercars someday, but the timing and team situation make it difficult right now. Triple Eight Race Engineering, one of the top teams, recently switched from Chevrolet to Ford. Since Zilisch races for Chevrolet, that move has delayed his plans.

The #88 driver currently races a Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He’s also set to make his Daytona 24 Hours debut in a Chevrolet alongside Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin. Staying with Chevrolet has been a clear priority for him.

Other NASCAR names like Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric will compete in the Supercars event at Adelaide. Larson will race in a Chevrolet, and Cindric will drive a Ford Mustang for Tickford Racing. Xfinity driver Jesse Love will also race in the Super2 category for Image Racing.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
