Tanner Thorson’s wife Shaylee shares adorable“Chili Bowl Day 3” update with infant daughter

Shaylee Smith-Thorson, the wife of dirt racer, Tanner Thorson shared an Instagram story with her infant daughter, Blakelee Rae Thornson on the third day of the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Smith-Thorson is a dirt race driver as well. Born and raised in Fargo, North Dakota, she quickly established herself as a prodigy in midget car racing. She is the daughter of Stevie Smith, a prominent dirt racer. Shaylee has secured multiple victories in the USAC Midget Series. She married the World of Outlaws driver, Tanner and has a four month old daughter (Blakelee Rae Thornson) with the Nevada native.

She recently shared an Instagram post with Blakelee from the third day of the Chili Bowl Nationals. She posted with the caption:

"Chili bowl day 3"

Screenshot via Instagram - @shaysthorson

Chili Bowl Nationals is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated racing events in dirt track racing. It's held every year in Tulsa and has been nicknamed by racing fans as the "Super Bowl of Midget Racing".

A number of NASCAR drivers are taking part in the event this year, including the likes of Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Hyak Motorsports) and Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing).

Tanner Thorson discussed cheating at the Tulsa Shootout

Tanner Thorson joined Kyle Larson's High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series full-time for the 2024 season. He drove the No. 88 Winged Sprint car and became the 14th driver added to Larson's lineup, which included notable figures like Kasey Kahne and Brad Sweet. In an interview with FloRacing, he sounded off on drivers who cheat in prestigious races.

"You gotta cheat to win you're chicken s**t basically and everybody in here that doesn't cheat feels the same way. And the guys that do cheat they probably feel the same way too because when they get beat by guys that don't cheat they're probably like, 'Well they're cheating.' Well, it don't work that way so I come here with as legal as they can get cars. I can go outdoors besides the wheel widths you know we can we don't have a wheel width rule here and I could take my stuff outdoors and go race and be legal. And I've never been popped before so like I and there's a lot of guys that cheat that don't get popped either," Tanner Thorson said passionately.

Tanner Thorson is a celebrated dirt track racer hailing from Nevada. He won the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2022, beating another accomplished dirt racing driver Christopher Bell. The 28-year-old will have his sights set on another strong run in Tulsa this year.

