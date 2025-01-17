Tanner Thorson’s wife Shaylee shares heartwarming "Prelim night!" update with family

Dirt racer Tanner Thorson's wife, Shaylee Smith-Thorson, recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her four-year-old daughter, Blakelee Rae Thorson, and husband on the third day of the Chili Bowl Nationals. She supported Tanner and wrote an encouraging caption before his big race at the event.

Born and raised in Fargo, North Dakota, Smith-Thorson is also a dirt racer like her husband. The daughter of prominent dirt racer Steve Smith, Shaylee established herself as a prodigy in midget car racing. She has secured multiple wins in the USAC Midget Series. She married the 28-year-old dirt racing driver Tanner Thorson and has a daughter.

In the post, Shaylee donned a white hoodie with gray jeans and red sneakers. Meanwhile, her daughter Blakelee wore a baby pink T-shirt with her father's car number #88 written on it, paired with blue denim jeans and light-pink checkered sneakers.

Meanwhile, Tanner wore his red racing jersey, and the family posed in front of Tanner's midget car, creating a wholesome moment.

"Prelim night! Let’s go #88 👏," Shaylee captioned the post.

Tanner Thorson dethroned the three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell and won Thursday's A-Main event. Later, he shared his thoughts about starting races and something he doesn't like.

"I actually hate it more than anything": Tanner Thorson on qualifying for the pole position

The #88 Midget car driver Tanner Thorson had an interview with Sportsnaut reporter Matt Weaver after winning the race on Thursday. He shared his experience of the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Thorson is a prominent figure in dirt-track racing and competes in the United States Auto Club (USAC) and World of Outlaws series. Additionally, he won his first Chili Bowl Nationals championship in 2016, with 17 wins in the season, beating his on-track rival Christopher Bell. He also ventured into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2018 and competed in 11 races in his one-year stint.

While talking to the Sportnaut report, Tanner Thorson stated:

"Yeah, I think we're better. Still just fighting about feel that I want to feel that I used to feel in here. And I can't get it, I don't know. So hopefully we can get it a little bit better here.

"I think it's important, especially right now, the track is very tricky. It's very technical and I think, you know, starting on the front row, I'm not a big guy to start on the front row, I really actually hate it more than anything. So, we'll see what we can do here. Hopefully we don't get caught up being a slip and duck or a slip and duck and go from there," he added.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell was not the only one to compete in the series. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, and Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also competed in the Chili Bowl Nationals.

