Tara shares heartwarming family moment at the Homestead-Miami Speedway featuring husband AJ Allmendinger and son Aero

AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara, shared an adorable image with her husband and son, Aero, at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 held at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tara was at the track to cheer for her husband and captured heartwarming family moments from the race day. Tara is a social media influencer focusing on health and wellness for her audience of over 21K followers.

Tara and Allmendinger began dating after their first meet in 2015 at the Indy 500. The couple got hitched in December 2019 at Murray's Mill in Catawba, North Carolina. Married for more than five years, Tara and Allmendinger share a son, Aero James Allmendinger, born in September 2023.

On Sunday, Tara uploaded a series of Instagram stories showcasing her day on track. Her last story of the day featured a sweet image of her holding up her son Aero while posing with AJ Allmendinger.

Tara poses with husband Aj Allmendinger and son Aero. Source : @Instagram/mrs.allmendinger

Tara has a Master's degree in Architecture from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. She's had a career in architectural design and aquatic consultancy in North Carolina. She's also the creator of Anarchii Designs as a marketing consultant for pageantry. Tara herself has been involved in pageants, as she's previously won the Mrs. Carolina 2021, in addition to participating in Mrs. America.

AJ Allmendinger praises team effort after strong performance in Homestead-Miami

The Kaulig Racing driver reflected on a good weekend at the Miami-Homestead as he secured the 7th position. However, Allmendinger shared that he needed a little more to finish within the top five.

The 43-year-old driver highlighted the efforts of his team for his finishing within the top-10 and credited his crew chief, Trent Owens, for making key changes to tighten up after encountering struggles in the second stage.

The Californian also praised his pit crew for their consistent performance throughout the race. Talking to the media post-race, Allmendinger shared his thoughts on the result and said,

“I thought we had a really solid weekend at Homestead.We needed a little bit more to go contend in the top five but overall, we had really good speed. I thought Trent [Owens] made some great adjustments after the second stage when we were struggling there just getting too loose. I’m proud to have another good run at Homestead; we had great stops from our pit crew; they were on it all day."

Building on last week’s top-ten finish in Las Vegas, Allmendinger highlighted back-to-back results after a tough start to the season.

"It’s really nice to put two top 10s together in a row after the disappointment we had at the start off the year. To come to these races, execute, earn stage points and finish well is really good for us to build momentum,” he added.

With his recent result in Miami, AJ Allmendinger had extended his streak of longest-running top-ten finishes at Homestead, previously finishing third, fifth and eighth in his last three outings. Allmendinger also ties with Christopher Bell for the best average finish at the track in the next-gen era, with 5.3.

