Team Hendrick revisits William Byron's 'epic' 2024 Daytona 500 victory

NASCAR driver William Byron triumphed in the 66th running of the prestigious Daytona 500 in 2024. As the next edition of the Great American Race approaches, his team, Hendrick Motorsports, recently shared a post on their social media and revisited his historic victory.

William Byron pilots the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. Over seven years, he has secured 25 victories across NASCAR’s top divisions, including 13 in the Cup Series. A North Carolina native, Byron's career highlights include winning the 2017 Xfinity Series championship and the 2016 Truck Series regular-season title.

Byron's 2024 Daytona 500 journey began with an 8th-place finish in Duel 2, placing him 18th on the starting grid, alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Despite the mid-pack start, the #24 driver skillfully worked his way through the field. In a dramatic final lap, he battled teammate Alex Bowman before edging him out at the line to claim victory.

HMS shared a few pictures of Byron's celebration in victory lane.

" Reliving this epic #DAYTONA500 victory." the post was captioned

William Byron was Hendrick Motorsports' sole representative in the 2024 Championship Race, having delivered a strong and consistent season. Across 36 starts, he secured three race wins, 13 top-five finishes, and 21 top-tens. His performance earned him an overall P3 finish in the standings, capping off a well-executed campaign in the #24 Chevrolet.

Byron and his three HMS teammates also competed in the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The #9 driver Chase Elliott emerged victorious in the 200-lap exhibition race while Kyle Larson, Byron, and Bowman finished in P17, P18, and P19 respectively.

William Byron's Clash winning teammate Chase Elliott admits what he was “afraid” of during his battle against Denny Hamlin

William Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, dominated the Clash at Bowman Gray. After winning his heat race and securing pole, he led nearly 100 laps before briefly losing the lead to Denny Hamlin. Elliott fought back against the three-time Daytona 500 winner, reclaiming P1 and capturing victory as NASCAR returned to the Madhouse.

In a post race interview, Elliott said:

"I know it's not a points race but it is nice to win for sure and just really proud of our team for you know, just continuing to keep our heads down and push. Had a tough race, Ryan (Blaney) kept me on a set at the end you know Denny (Hamlin) was really good there at the second half of that break and I just felt like he was kind of riding and I was afraid to lose control of the race and not be able to get it back," Chase Elliott said

"Fortunately, it worked out you know a great way to start the season huge thanks to everybody Hendrick Motorsports a lot of hard work over the offseason, we have some great partners. Excited to get to Daytona, it's a great way to start the season" he added

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return next Sunday for the coveted Daytona 500 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

