Toine Hezemans and Ernst Berg form Team Hezeberg to run select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022

A new team and driver will be joining the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. Team Hezeberg, formed by Toine Hezemans and Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg, will field the No. 27 Ford Mustang in select races. Loris Hezemans, the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion, will pilot the new entry.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the Xfinity and Cup Series Playoff races on the track’s roval.

Loris Hezemans is believed to be the first Dutch driver to compete in NASCAR’s Premier Series. He is the son of Team Hezeberg co-founder Toine Hezemans.

The organization will operate with the support of Reaume Brothers Racing from the Camping World Truck Series. They will build and manage Team Hezeberg’s U.S. operations, according to Alex Andrejev.

Team Hezeberg could be full-time in 2023

The part-time schedule for Loris Hezemans is to run each of the road course events on the Cup Series schedule, with the possibility of entering a few short tracks such as Martinsville. Depending on sponsorship, the 24-year-old Eindhoven, Netherlands native could run a full calendar in 2023 for Team Hezeberg.

From 2018-2020, Loris Hezemans made 35 Whelen Euro Elite 1 starts with seven victories, 17 podiums, and a pole each season. He also had three starts in the Xfinity Series, with his best finish a P22 at Road America in 2019.

