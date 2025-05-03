Team Penske ace reacts candidly to social media comments about him

Team Penske ace Austin Cindric recently reacted to social media comments about him ahead of the Texas Motor Speedway race scheduled for this weekend. Cindric's sponsor, Discount Tire, shared the clip on X, where he expressed his true feelings about the comments.

Cindric debuted in the Cup Series in the 2021 Daytona 500, and since then, he has been with Team Penske. He landed a full-time seat in his sophomore year and also claimed his first-ever win in the series at the most prestigious crown jewel event, the Daytona 500, in 2022. Additionally, he has secured three wins, 25 top-ten finishes, and one pole position in 125 starts in his 5-year stint.

In the video, the first comment highlighted the cool nature of the driver. The fan mentioned that 'Cindric needs to go by AC' and claimed he used the sentence as a compliment. The Team Penske ace hilariously revealed that he would take this compliment as he had heard worse.

Continuing further, another #2 Ford driver's fan stated:

"Austin Cindric, number one for me. Every time I see him, he says, Nice shirt. I think it's been three times now I've seen him all in the garage area." [00:17 onwards]

Cindric was surprised by the comment and replied:

"Anytime I see someone that's wearing my shirt, it's still a bit of a surprise for me. So, thanks for wearing my shirt."

The next fan of the 26-year-old driver had his racing number as his profile picture and praised him for his remarkable performance, calling him 'The Man, The Myth, The Legend.' The last comment was about Cindric being a band guy, and the Team Penske driver confirmed being one.

"I have already confirmed that I am, in fact, Big Band guy. The photo in this, I was sabotaged almost during a driver appearance, and someone basically just gave me a tuba and was like, Play this. I haven't played in like five years, but I did crush it," stated Austin Cindric. [00:45 onwards]

"But yeah, big band guy, because the top of the tree is where you put the star, Mom. I remember this. I got kind of flamed in the comments by people. I stand by this because that's not a TV; you zoom in, show me the TV that looks like this, it's a silver fret, it's not a TV, I send my psychotic," he added.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, native won his first race of this season last week at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025. Following his win, he ranks 14th in the Cup Series driver standings with 219 points, with three top-ten finishes in ten starts.

Austin Cindric's Team Penske teammate calls him out on team radio during the Talladega race

During the Jack Link's 500 race last weekend at the 2.660-mile track, Austin Cindric and his Team Penske teammate, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, got involved in a heated moment. The incident happened while the two were vying for the stage win during stage two of the race.

On the final lap of stage two, the #2 Team Penske driver decided to slow down and give way to the 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, sabotaging his teammate's chances to secure the stage win. Reflecting on Cindric's move, Logano expressed frustration over the team radio, calling him "stupid."

NASCAR analyst Kelly Crandall shared the message:

"Way to go, Austin. Way to go you dumb f**k. Way to f******g go. What a stupid s**t. GOD. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumba**. ... Put that in his freaking notes and text it to us."

Cindric eventually won the race, and his teammate, Joey Logano, originally finished the race in P5. However, after the post-race inspection, NASCAR disqualified the latter, crediting him with the last spot (P39).

