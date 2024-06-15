Team Penske achieve ‘Pole Trifecta’ in 2024 after grabbing pole position in 24 Hours of Le Mans

Team Penske recently made the headlines after securing the pole position for this season's 24 Hours of Le Mans. With this, the team has achieved a "Pole Trifecta" for the 2024 motorsports season.

The recent Hyperpole shootout at 24 Hours of Le Mans witnessed the #6 Porsche Penske's 963 entry claim the pole position for one of the most prestigious races. Kevin Estre, one of the three drivers from Porsche Penske's roster in Le Mans pulled the fastest lap with 3:24.624 minutes. Thus, a third addition to Team Penske's pole-claiming list this year, with the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500 earlier this season.

In a recent post, Team Penske on X stated:

"Pole trifecta. Team Penske has scored pole positions in the DAYTONA 500, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans this season."

On May 26, IndyCar Series driver for Team Penske, Scott McLaughlin secured the pole for the esteemed Indy 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With a qualifying speed of 234.220 mph, McLaughlin was accompanied by his fellow teammates, Will Power and Josef Newgarden with an average speed of 233 mph on the front grid of the Indy 500 race.

Earlier during this season's Cup Series schedule, Team Penske's #22 driver, Joey Logano, won his first Busch Light Pole Award for the Daytona 500 race. He turned the final lap with a speed of 181.947 mph and secured Team Penske's first-ever pole position in NASCAR's marquee event.

A brief about Team Penske's drivers in the 2024 Cup Series season

Team Penske currently fields three full-time drivers in the Cup Series. Joey Logano with the #22 Ford, Ryan Blaney with the #12, and Austin Cindric, piloting the #2 Dark Horse Mustang.

Two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano has been competing in the Cup Series with Penske since 2013. The 2015 Daytona 500 winner currently stands at P16 in the overall Cup Series standings. Apart from winning the 2024 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, Logano has two top-fives and four top-tens from 16 starts in the 2024 Cup Series season.

Ryan Blaney has been a part of Team Penske's outfit in the Cup Series since 2018. The former All-Star Race winner is at the P12 spot in the regular season standings with four top-fives and six top-tens so far in the 2024 season. The defending Cup Series champion came close to his maiden win until a last-lap mishap at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Austin Cindric is the sole driver for Team Penske with a confirmed spot in the playoffs for the 2024 season. His career's second win came at the Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 2. Cindric replaced Brad Keselowski in 2022 for his first full-time ride in the #2 Ford for Team Penske.