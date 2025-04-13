Team Penske battles the clock on race day after Joey Logano slaps wall in qualifying

During the qualifying session yesterday for the race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano encountered misfortune when he broke off into turn two, and the right rear of his #22 car made contact with the outside wall, causing the driver to start from 38th place for the event. This morning, Logano's crew came in to work on the damaged vehicle before the race begins at 3:00 pm ET later today.

Ad

Jordan Bianchi, a journalist from The Athletic, was on track when the Team Penske crew came in to work on the #22 car and shared a picture of the crew on X, adding:

"Team Penske arrived early this morning to finish repairs to Joey Logano’s primary car, which was damaged when Logano slapped the wall during his qualifying lap."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Joey Logano was part of the second group of drivers that headed out onto the Speedway yesterday, getting a chance to put in his qualifying lap after Kyle Busch. Speaking about his qualifying session, Logano explained that he oversteered during his run after having to push the car hard to get the best results, causing him to go into the wall. He said (via Kelly Crandall on X):

“I was just having to push it hard trying to make a fast lap. It turned pretty good, and I got a little bit down on that apron there, and it kind of shoved me up. I kind of got free, and then I got into the looser stuff and hit the wall. The last few times we’ve qualified here in the Next Gen car it’s been kind of sketchy, to say the least.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the Food City 500, the Team Penske driver starts between the #66 car of Josh Bilicki and the #01 car of Corey Lajoie.

Joey Logano describes getting through the Darlington Race while feeling sick

Joey Logano (22) talks with media at Darlington Raceway, April 5th 2025 - Source: Imagn

Last week, Joey Logano and the NASCAR Cup Series were at the Darlington Raceway for the 'Goodyear 400' event, where the #22 driver started in 18th place and by the time the checkered flag was waved, he crossed the line to take 13th place. However, while he was battling it out against the rest of the grid, the Team Penske driver was also sick with the norovirus, which sent him to the medical center at the track after the event.

Ad

Speaking about the experience of driving while dealing with the medical condition, Logano explained that he was very dehydrated and was glad to be able to see the finish line.

“I was able to get through the race, but I was pretty dehydrated afterward. Because I just was throwing up all throughout the week and then just couldn’t keep any fluids in even during the race. So it was not a fun experience, but I saw the end of it. It was a long race.” [via AP]

Joey Logano has confirmed that he's feeling alright in time for the race at Bristol today. He also made an appearance at an event at the White House, as well as a fan meet-and-greet this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More