Team Penske battles the clock on race day after Joey Logano slaps wall in qualifying

During the qualifying session yesterday for the race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano encountered misfortune when he broke off into turn two, and the right rear of his #22 car made contact with the outside wall, causing the driver to start from 38th place for the event. This morning, Logano's crew came in to work on the damaged vehicle before the race begins at 3:00 pm ET later today.
Jordan Bianchi, a journalist from The Athletic, was on track when the Team Penske crew came in to work on the #22 car and shared a picture of the crew on X, adding:
"Team Penske arrived early this morning to finish repairs to Joey Logano’s primary car, which was damaged when Logano slapped the wall during his qualifying lap."
Joey Logano was part of the second group of drivers that headed out onto the Speedway yesterday, getting a chance to put in his qualifying lap after Kyle Busch. Speaking about his qualifying session, Logano explained that he oversteered during his run after having to push the car hard to get the best results, causing him to go into the wall. He said (via Kelly Crandall on X):
“I was just having to push it hard trying to make a fast lap. It turned pretty good, and I got a little bit down on that apron there, and it kind of shoved me up. I kind of got free, and then I got into the looser stuff and hit the wall. The last few times we’ve qualified here in the Next Gen car it’s been kind of sketchy, to say the least.”
At the Food City 500, the Team Penske driver starts between the #66 car of Josh Bilicki and the #01 car of Corey Lajoie.
Joey Logano describes getting through the Darlington Race while feeling sick
Last week, Joey Logano and the NASCAR Cup Series were at the Darlington Raceway for the 'Goodyear 400' event, where the #22 driver started in 18th place and by the time the checkered flag was waved, he crossed the line to take 13th place. However, while he was battling it out against the rest of the grid, the Team Penske driver was also sick with the norovirus, which sent him to the medical center at the track after the event.
Speaking about the experience of driving while dealing with the medical condition, Logano explained that he was very dehydrated and was glad to be able to see the finish line.
“I was able to get through the race, but I was pretty dehydrated afterward. Because I just was throwing up all throughout the week and then just couldn’t keep any fluids in even during the race. So it was not a fun experience, but I saw the end of it. It was a long race.” [via AP]
Joey Logano has confirmed that he's feeling alright in time for the race at Bristol today. He also made an appearance at an event at the White House, as well as a fan meet-and-greet this weekend.