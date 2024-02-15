Team Penske continues where they left off in 2024 as Joey Logano clinches the NASCAR team’s first-ever Daytona 500 pole position

Joey Logano entered the 2024 season with a bang as he secured his team's first-ever pole position at the highly-coveted Daytona 500.

Team Penske's 2023 ended on the highest note possible as Ryan Blaney clinched the NASCAR Cup Series championship, finishing in the top two in the last three races that season. As the Ford-powered team now forays into the 2024 season, Logano has set a dominant tone for the season to come.

With a whopping 142 NASCAR Cup Series victories under its belt, Team Penske has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of stock car racing. However, despite having a storied NASCAR history, the team was shy of a pole position at the famed Daytona 500 race.

Nevertheless, Joey Logano played his cards on the track, driving his #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to claim his team's first-ever P1 spot at the 2.5-mile track.

Just like Team Penske's maiden Daytona 500 pole, it was Logano's first pole at the speedway. The 2x NASCAR Cup Series champion set the fastest lap time by clocking 49.465 seconds at a speed of 181.947 mph and was only 0.071 seconds ahead of the other Ford driver, Michael McDowell.

Following the news, renowned motorsports journalist Dustin Long took to X and shared:

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano shares his feelings on highly-coveted Daytona run

The NASCAR community is abuzz with Logano's feat. But what does the driver himself have to say about his exhilarating outing on the Daytona International Speedway?

The feeling of securing the first pole position, and that too for both Team Penske and himself, would have been a sublime experience for Joey Logano. Adding to it, the Ford Mustang that dominated the tracks during the Daytona qualifying race had a lot of behind-the-scenes work done during the winter break that showed its colors on the asphalt.

Impressed by the feat that he clinched with the help of his new Dark Horse, fine-tuned by Team Penske, the 33-year-old American couldn't help but unfurl his pride over his Daytona 500 stint and said, via NBCSports:

“There is more pride taken as a team for winning the Daytona 500 pole than any other pole in the season because of the amount of effort that goes in all winter long working on this race car.”