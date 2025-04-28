Team Penske delivers statement on Joey Logano’s ‘not intentional’ violation and the decision about appeal

2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano had a decent outing at Talladega, finishing the race in the top 5. However, he was later stripped of his position by NASCAR due to a technical infringement. Team Penske announced that they will not appeal Logano’s disqualification from Sunday’s race, saying the violation was "not intentional."

During the post-race inspection, an issue was found with Logano's No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford. NASCAR discovered that one of the bolts on the rear spoiler was loose. Because of the violation, Logano lost all nine of his stage points from the day and only earned one point overall and ended the race in 39th position. He also dropped from eighth to 11th in the drivers' standings.

In a statement shared on X, Team Penske explained the situation, stating that while they were disappointed, they accept NASCAR’s decision and would not file an appeal.

"The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang was disqualified following post-race inspection at Talladega today. One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was found to be loose, and NASCAR penalized the team as a result. This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event. Team Penske accepts the disqualification."

The Jack Link's 500 saw major changes in the results after two disqualifications. Along with Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, who had finished second, was also disqualified due to rear spoiler issues. As a result, Kyle Larson was moved up to second place, William Byron to third, Noah Gragson to fourth, and Chase Elliott to fifth. The rest of the new top ten included Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, and Austin Dillon.

Joey Logano blasted his teammate for surrendering a stage win to Toyota

While Joey Logano eventually ended up with a last-place result, he was fighting up front for much of the race. He angrily called out his Penske teammate, Austin Cindric, over the team radio after a costly move during Stage 2. Logano was furious when Cindric backed off and blocked his run, allowing Bubba Wallace to win the stage.

Logano, Cindric, and Wallace were all battling for the stage victory, but Cindric’s decision ended up helping Wallace, and Logano didn’t hold back his feelings. Right after the stage ended, he unleashed an expletive rant over the radio aimed at his teammate.

The frustration was evident as Joey Logano blamed Cindric for giving the advantage to a Toyota driver instead of keeping the stage win within the Penske team.

"Way to go, Austin," Logano said over the team radio at the end of the second Stage. "Way to go, you dumb fu*k. Way to fuc**ng go. What a stupid sh*t. God! He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What the fu*k."

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano will be back for more Cup Series racing action next Sunday, May 4, in the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap race is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET.

