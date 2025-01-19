Team Penske’s ace Joey Logano “excited” to start his 2025 NASCAR season after an eventful “trip to FL”

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently wrote on social media about his excitement for the 2025 season after his family trip to Florida this past week.

The Team Penske driver was seen enjoying an NBA game on January 12. He recently replied to a video of himself with his wife and three children at the NBA game between Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

"Great trip to FL with the family. Excited to get the 2025 @NASCAR season underway," Logano wrote.

Logano made an incredible comeback last season after he was nearly disqualified from the playoffs. The 34-year-old advanced to the next round at the Charlotte Roval after Alex Bowman was disqualified. Logano was the first driver to win his spot in the Championship 4 and had plenty of time to prepare for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He won his third Cup title from his teammate, Ryan Blaney and became only the 10th driver with three or more championships. Logano won the previous championships in 2018 and 2022.

The 2025 NASCAR season will start with "The Clash" at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. The first points race for the year will be held at the Daytona International Speedway.

Joey Logano announces 3rd 'Concert For Charity'

Joey Logano runs a foundation that supports children and young adults in foster care and has donated over $6 million to help them. Logano started the foundation in 2013 and recently helped with disaster recovery with a $250,000 donation in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Logano and Ford also gave two cars to people who lost theirs in the hurricane.

The Middletown, Connecticut native wrote about the 3rd annual charity concert on X:

"The 'Joey Logano Concert For Charity' is coming back for year 3! Mark your calendars and plan a fun night with us at @coyotejoes on Thursday, May 22nd. Stay tuned for more updates with Artist Announcements and when tickets will go for sale."

Logano, who debuted in the Cup Series in 2008, will return for his 17th full-time season in the series in the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with Paul Wolfe as crew chief. He has 36 wins in over 17 years.

Last year, Logano was criticized for receiving the Cup title after a poor regular season performance, where he had an average finish of 17.1. Some believed the current playoff system was unfair to other drivers who had better overall performances. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson dominated the 2024 season with six wins and most laps lead.

