Joey Logano has revealed his emotional All-Star Race win, highlighting how he controlled his tears from falling after his father Tom and son Hudson's presence at the victory lane. The Team Penske driver went down an emotional roller coaster after seeing his son dashing toward him.

The $1,000,000 NASCAR All-Star Race witnessed the #22 Ford driver reign supreme over the 20-car-pack. After bagging his third pole start of the season and leading a race-high 199 laps, Logano sealed his maiden win at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Connecticut native missed the Cup Series win by a whisker at the Richmond Raceway after Denny Hamlin benefitted from the late-race restart, clinching his second 2024 season win. With a solitary top 5, three top-10s, and a desire to end his winless season, Joey Logano churned an indomitable run across the 0.625-mile oval.

Shortly after doing the victory burnouts, the 2024 All-Star Race winner headed towards the victory lane where his father and son waited eagerly to congratulate the winner. Seeing Hudson running excitedly towards his father made the Team Penske driver emotional and he had a "tearjerker" moment.

Picturising the post-race meet with his family, Logano said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):

"Hudson and my dad drove up, that was cool and honestly the coolest moment to see him [Hudson] running at you [Logano], you know sitting there after we won. He talked about it all the time about winning races." (0.27)

"In the kindergarten, they ask questions like 'Write down what's your favorite thing' and he's like, 'To see daddy win' and you're like, 'Oh boy! It hits you hard, right.' It's like, 'Crap, we haven't won in over a year bud.' You feel like you're letting your son down so to see him coming running at you; it was a tearjerker moment for me, for sure," Logano added.

Joey Logano weighed in on feeling "great" after disrupting his winless 2024 season

After bagging four wins, 11 top-5s, and 17 top-10s, Logano etched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship to his name. However, since clinching his second Cup title, the Team Penske driver could collect only a solitary win from the 2023 spring event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Moving forward, the current season has offered multiple setbacks to Joey Logano. Despite being the polesitter at the season-opener Daytona 500, the #22 Ford succumbed to a DNF and finished 32nd.

The 33-year-old driver once again bagged the pole start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway but couldn't exercise his dominance for the entirety of the Pennzoil 400 run as Kyle Larson emerged victorious, collecting his maiden win.

Nonetheless, Joey Logano withheld his supremacy on the North Wilkesboro Speedway and maintained his dominance for all but one lap. Shortly after ending his unwanted winless streak, the Team Penske driver outlined his run and said (via NASCAR official release):

“A lot of fun when you’ve got a car this fast. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang, it’s just so great to get in Victory Lane. All of our sponsors and everyone who stuck with us to get a win, it feels nice. It’s been a while. I wish it was for points, but a million bucks is still a lot of money, and I feel great about that.”

As of now, Joey Logano is placed at 17th place in the standings and is 194 points shy of the leaderboard topper Kyle Larson.