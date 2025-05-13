“Television lets you see what they showed”: Richard Petty and Dale Inman offer their take on Kansas Cup race 

Richard Petty and Dale Inman offered their take on the AdventHealth 400 through the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel. Kansas saw an action-packed race over the weekend as Kyle Larson went on to take the victory after a dominating performance.The duo answered a question asked by NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck, misjudging him as a fan.

Gluck posted a poll on X asking the users and fans whether Kansas was a good race or not. 58.5 % of the voters voted yes out of the total of 22k votes.

"Overall, yes. Because there was always that chance of the second-place car catching the first-place car," Richard Petty answered via YouTube

"Yes, it was a good race, and it was interesting. Television only lets you see what they show, but if you were sitting in the grandstand, you could look somewhere and find someone really racing." Dale Inman added to Richard Petty's statements

Petty and Inman both felt that the race at Kansas was an interesting race. Inman highlighted that a lot of racing action goes missing as television does not cover everything, and you can see only what they show. Petty also explained that he found the race interesting because the second-place car constantly put pressure on the lead car of Larson.

The full episode of the Kansas race recap will go live on 13th May on the Petty family YouTube channel, where the duo answer more fan questions and discuss key details about the AdventHealth 400 race.

Richard Petty to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

NASCAR champion Richard Petty will be attending all four days of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. This year celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Petty family's association with motorsports, starting with Richard’s father, Lee Petty, in 1949 when he began racing in NASCAR.

“This year marks the Petty Family's 75th Anniversary in motorsports. It is always an honour to be invited to the Goodwood Festival of Speed by The Duke of Richmond. It is such a prestigious event, and bringing the Superbird will make it even more special. My son, Kyle, will be driving, which adds another layer of significance." Richard Petty said

Petty's era of racing - Source: Imagn

Richard Petty's son, Kyle Petty, will be driving the famous 1970 Plymouth Superbird up the Goodwood hill, through which Petty himself has attained victory numerous times. Petty won 200 races in his career, and a record 27 races in the 1967 season, most notably driving the No. 43 Plymouth Superbird.

Petty was nicknamed the 'King' for his outstanding achievements. He remained involved in NASCAR as an icon of the sport and a team owner post his retirement. He now posts race recaps and podcasts about NASCAR through the Petty Family YouTube channel. Petty will be given a special Balcony Moment outside Goodwood House during the Festival in recognition of his legendary status.

