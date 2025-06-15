“Tell him I will see him at Pocono”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s beef with Carson Hocevar continues in Mexico Nascar race 

Following their heated on-track incident two weeks ago at Nashville Superspeedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar had another run-in in Mexico City. The Hyak Motorsports driver wasn't pleased with the youngster, saying he would see him at Pocono Raceway.

The recent incident happened in the stadium section at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where Hocevar seemingly dive-bombed Stenhouse Jr. Unfortunately, the move didn't stick, locking up the #77 Chevrolet and spinning the #47 Chevrolet out. Both drivers rejoined the race after their cars got off the track.

NASCAR Insider Steven Taranto shared Stenhouse Jr.'s radio message on X, which suggested the 37-year-old expressed displeasure with Carson Hocevar's actions.

“Carson Hocevar brake-hopped going into the stadium section and spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who just told his crew very firmly to relay to Hocevar a message. ‘Tell him I will see him at Pocono,’” Taranto wrote.

A lock-up is when the tires stop rotating due to a driver's hard braking input. This is typically considered a driver error, suggesting the driver missed an ideal braking point and approached a corner too aggressively. Unfortunately for Hocevar, his lock-up moment in Mexico City involved Stenhouse Jr.

At the end of the race, Stenhouse Jr. finished 27th, while Hocevar was a lap down in 34th. Shane van Gisbergen won the 100-lap road course contest, beating runner-up Christopher Bell by a fine margin of 16.567 seconds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. driving the #47 Chevrolet Camaro at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Source: Getty

The NASCAR Cup Series grid will return to action at Pocono Raceway next week. The Great American Getaway 400 will be live on Amazon Prime on June 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

“I was going to beat his ass”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s message to Carson Hocevar after the Mexico City race

After the cars lined up on pit road, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted Carson Hocevar by sticking his head into the #77 Chevrolet. He told the 22-year-old he was going to kick his ass once they get back to the United States.

NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi reported the drivers' post-race incident on X.

“Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went over to talk to Carson Hocevar after the race. I asked Ricky what he told Carson: ‘I told him I was going to beat his ass once we got back in the States,’” Bianchi wrote.

The Mexico City race was NASCAR's first points-paying race outside the US since 1958. It is part of the stock car racing series' ambition to expand its reach to a more international audience.

