"Terrific news": Insider backs FOX’s step to end NASCAR-IndyCar tension

FOX Sports is making an effort to ensure their coverage between NASCAR and IndyCar aren't overlapping. After a recent development that a few IndyCar Series races would be getting time changes, motorsports insider Jeff Gluck applauded the TV network for trying to avoid having both NASCAR and IndyCar run at the same time.

The new times for some of the upcoming IndyCar Series races were brought to light by FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass. The June 15 IndyCar race at Gateway was changed from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, while the June 22 race at Road America shifted from 3:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

The race at Mid Ohio on July 6 was shifted from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. EST, while the July 13 race at Iowa was bumped up from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Finally, the July 20 race at Toronto was moved from 2 p.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

Pockrass shared the new IndyCar race start times to X and pointed out that there won't be any head-to-head conflicts with NASCAR for Gateway, Iowa, and Toronto.

"Gateway, Iowa, Toronto now no conflict w/NASCAR; RA, Mid-Ohio less conflict," Bob Pockrass added.

Gluck reposted Pockrass' X post and applauded FOX Sports for not forcing race fans to either watch NASCAR or IndyCar, and can rather watch them both at the respective times. The insider also expressed enthusiasm for a nighttime IndyCar Series race at Gateway.

"Terrific news. Having these series go directly head-to-head is a lose-lose. Primetime Sunday night race at Gateway is cool, too," Gluck wrote.

FOX Sports has been broadcasting Cup Series races since 2001 and has been the exclusive home of the season-opening Daytona 500 since 2007. Mike Joy has continued to be the lap-by-lap announcer since the beginning in 2001. Former driver Clint Bowyer joined the booth in 2021, while retired champion Kevin Harvick came along in 2024.

NASCAR All-Star Race set to be final race on FOX for 2025

Since 2007, FOX Sports has been the exclusive home for the first slate of NASCAR Cup Series races to open the season. This Sunday night, the Cup Series returns to action at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race, which is set to be the final race of the 2025 season for FOX Sports.

FOX Sports broadcasted 12 points-paying Cup Series races in 2025 between FOX and their sports channel FS1. The network also telecasted the season-opening exhibition, the Cook Out Clash, and will finish out with the All-Star Race exhibition.

Amazon Prime and TNT Sports will take over coverage for the next 10 Cup Series races as part of a new TV deal made prior to the start of the season. Then, NBC Sports will take the sport the rest of the way for the final 14 races of the season between NBC and USA Network.

