Texas Pole-sitter Carson Hocevar details what went wrong after his landmark NASCAR start

Carson Hocevar started the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday (May 4) from the pole position but led only the first 22 laps. His No. 77 Chevrolet was also involved in a wreck during the final stage of the 271-lap Würth 400.

Hocevar earned his first-ever Cup Series pole position at Texas Motor Speedway last Saturday (May 3). At just 22-years-old, the Spire Motorsports driver also became the youngest Cup driver to clock in the fastest lap time (28.174 seconds at 191.695 mph) at the 1.5-mile oval.

During a post-race interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hocevar detailed how his 55th Cup start ended up with a spoiled finish.

"I mean, we ran really good until the yellow comes out of the second where we come off pit road. I mean, really fast cars. Obviously, Michael [McDowell] was there at the end. We just keep bringing fast cars. I felt like we executed everything right until he cycles out and we're in the back," Carson Hocevar said.

Hocevar was shuffled to the back of the field when a caution came during a pit stop on Lap 219.

Hocevar was involved in a three-car wreck with Ryan Preece and Cody Ware in the final stage. On a restart, Hocevar made contact with Preece, pushed him into the outside wall and ended the latter's hopes of a top 10 finish.

"I just didn’t predict that he would get there" - Carson Hocevar shares 'honest' apology after Texas crash

Carson Hocevar collected 24 points and finished in 24th place at Texas. He also apologized for the crash with Ryan Preece and explained that he could not have predicted his position.

"Apologized to him [Preece] and his guys. Same with my guys, right? Just got in there and started to slide up and he got to the right rear. I was already crossing somebody’s wake and got tight from him on my door and the car in front. I’m out of the gas and have wheel. I just didn’t predict to be in that spot to panic or have to change directions...I just didn’t predict that he would get there, if I’m being honest," Carson Hocevar said.

Hocevar joined Spire Motorsports in 2023 and made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. He later made additional starts with Legacy Motor Club that year before returning to Spire for his rookie season in 2024. Hocevar earned the Rookie of the Year award after collecting five top-10s and one third-place finish.

This season, he has had a runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and another top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The Michigan native is ranked 17th in the NASCAR Cup points standings ahead of this week's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.

