“Thank god for my mute button”: NASCAR nation displeased with Truck Series booth feat. Jamie Little, Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano

Fox Sports released its broadcaster lineup for the 2025 Daytona Speedweeks. However, a sizeable section of fans were displeased with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series booth, which consists of Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and Jamie Little.

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano are NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have won at least one championship. Meanwhile, Jamie Little is a veteran motorsports reporter who serves as a pit road reporter and play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports.

The trio is set to cover the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway from the booth, which received varied reactions from NASCAR fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Trending

One fan bantered about pressing the mute button during the broadcast, saying:

"Thank god for my mute button."

Expand Tweet

"Why? #MuteTheTv," another X user wrote.

Some fans argued Jamie Little was better off reporting from the pit road. One X user wrote:

"Can they pls stop putting her in the booth. She’s great on pit road but the booth is not meant for everyone."

Expand Tweet

"I think Jamey is a fine person, but lead announcer is not her a cup of tea in my opinion," one fan opined.

Meanwhile, other fans supported the broadcasting lineup for the Truck Series' season-opener at Daytona.

"Joey is alright tbf," one X user said.

Expand Tweet

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

While Joey Logano will return to NASCAR to defend his Cup Series championship, Kevin Harvick retired from NASCAR in 2023. Since 2024, Harvick has been covering the sport through the Fox Sports show, Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

Harvick and Logano will reunite in the Truck Series booth alongside Jamie Little for the Fresh from Florida 250 on February 14. They will cover the race with Regan Smith, Josh Sims, and Amanda Busick as pit road reporters.

Kevin Harvick shares his thoughts on NASCAR's new Driver Incentive Program

Kevin Harvick is drenched in champagne after winning the 2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

During the Happy Hour podcast's first episode of the year, Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts on NASCAR's new promotional program called the driver incentive program. He believes the program can help drivers get creative and grow their brands.

The program aims to boost the popularity of the sport and drivers by incentivizing them to participate in promotional activities. Depending on the drivers' efforts, NASCAR would pay the drivers up to millions of dollars. The pay would go directly to the drivers and not through the teams.

Kevin Harvick argued the league should figure out how to put drivers in front of fans first. He said (via the Happy Hour podcast):

"I think the one thing that we all talk about as this program was being put together over the last couple of years was, 'How do we build the drivers as brands? How do we make them rockstars?' Well, the first thing we gotta do is to figure out how to get them in front of people that they need to be in front of to make them rockstars." [16:50 onwards]

The 60-time Cup race winner said that while the brands of NASCAR drivers weren't recognizable yet, the program could provide a platform for them to grow their brands.

"Their brands are just not as recognizable as it needs to be, and we got to grow their brands, and I think the incentive program is really meant to grow the sport, and to be able to let these drivers grow their brands, and get creative with social media and all the different things that goes along," Harvick stated. [18:18 onwards]

The driver incentive program is part of NASCAR's new $7.7-billion media deal rights effective from 2025 to 2031.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback