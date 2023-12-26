“Thank you for the presents this year”: Kyle Busch’s son Brexton‘s adorable message for Santa Claus

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently shared a heartwarming picture of their son's message for Santa Claus. NASCAR drivers, including former Cup Series champion Busch, have been enjoying the off-season after a tiring season of racing action.

"The Rowdy" has been spending quality time with his family and soaking in the joy of the holiday season. His wife, Samantha, who often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses into the Busch family online, posted pictures of their Christmas celebration on her Instagram handle.

The images that caught the most attention were of their children, Lennix and Brexton. While young Lennix can be spotted playing around, Brexton had a special message for Santa Claus, which he wrote on a cake. The message read:

"Merry Christmas Santa. Thank you for the presents this year. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

~ Brexton"

Samantha Busch's Instagram story

Kyle Busch reflects on his first season with Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch made a shock move from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR at the end of last season. Making his debut for the team this season, Busch won three races in the first half of the year, reaching Cup Series playoffs, although he couldn't make it to the Championship 4 Field.

Reflecting on his first season with the team, the 37-year-old said (via Chevy's Instagram handle):

"I would say we’ve had a really good year. You know, people kind of doubted the fact that us being able to move over to RCR and go out there and win races."

Acknowledging missed opportunities, the Las Vegas native expressed:

"We had opportunities to win more, we just kind of missed out on them. I thought we really had a shot for the Round of 8. We’ve been working on a lot of those notes and really working on the feedback to make sure that we’re better prepared for next year."

Despite the peaks and valleys of the season, the racer emphasized the need to learn from setbacks, particularly the DNFs (Did Not Finish) that affected their standings.

Busch said:

"We’ve got to clean up that. A lot of that’s on me, but we’ll get it better as we go and be better prepared for next year."