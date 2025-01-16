“THANK YOU”: Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna delighted with goodies from popular Crabfries sports bar

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shared the goodies pack she received from a popular Philadelphia crab house Chickie's and Pete's. She shared a picture of the merchandise, likely some clothing and stickers, on social media.

Chickie's and Pete's is a popular restaurant chain in North America, with most of their branches located in Philadelphia. They also have one in Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Reno, Nevada. Chickie's and Pete's are also a corporate partner for the Philadelphia Eagles, labeling themselves as their "official sports bar."

They recently sent a goodies box to Gianna Blaney, which she shared with her close to 100k followers on Instagram.

"My day has been made, THANK YOU! @chickiesandpetes," she wrote on her story.

Trending

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shares picture of goodies she got from Chickie's and Pete's (@giannatulio on IG)

Gianna Blaney currently works as a fashion model. According to her LinkedIn bio, she graduated from Palm Beach State College, Florida, with a degree in Business Administration and Management. She has previously worked as a fashion designer and has been working with Hooters of America as their Brand Representative.

Mrs. Blaney's immense fashion knowledge and sense can be witnessed on her Instagram profile, where she has gained a major following recently.

Ryan Blaney recalls getting extremely emotional upon seeing Gianna on the aisle

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio married on December 12, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado, exactly one year after their engagement. The couple had been dating since July 2020 and Gianna was seen on the NASCAR field multiple times. She was also present when Blaney won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship at the end of the 2023 season.

Talking about his wedding on the Dale Jr Download podcast with the Earnhardts, Ryan Blaney recalled he held back his tears when he saw Gianna walking down the aisle on her wedding day. He mentioned that he got emotional, something that he had never felt before.

"I think my favorite part, I never felt that way internally before when I first saw Gianna as she's walking up the aisle. Because we had breakfast together, but I didn't see her, I didn't have a first look. We didn't want that. I want to see you for the very first time when we see each other for the first time on the aisle. I will never forget that feeling. I got really emotional. I started kind of laughing because that was the only way I was going to keep tears back," he said [at 53:30].

Ryan Blaney has been racing with Team Penske since 2018, piloting the #12 Ford. He has proved to be a competitive driver, winning the championship in the 2023 season.

Last year, too, he was a strong contender and battled till the final moments of the Championship Race at Phoenix. However, his teammate Joey Logano claimed victory and clinched his third championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback