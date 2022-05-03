"Thankfully, the sun came out!" - Jimmie Johnson looks forward to next IndyCar outing despite disappointing finish at Alabama

Jimmie Johnson, who is competing in his first full-time IndyCar season, had a disappointing finish at 24th on Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who shifted from NASCAR to IndyCar, has struggled in the first four races of the IndyCar season.

During the post-race interview, Johnson spoke about his day. Despite having a poor outing in Alabama, the 46-year-old is looking forward to the upcoming IndyCar races.

Johnson said:

“All right, the race is over. Thankfully, the sun came out and I didn't have my first experience in an IndyCar in the wet in a race. I'd prefer that to be in practice for some other session than the race. So very thankful the sun was out. Beautiful day here. Amazing race track. All in all, I think a pretty solid race for me.”

He continued:

“This is the most physical race track we have on the circuit. So, for my overall fitness to be there. My grip strength, my hand feels good. Very happy about zip of today's performance. Looking forward to the Indy Road course of deck.”

Jimmie Johnson's performance at Barber Motorsports Park marked his worst finish of the season. He has now finished 20th or worse in three out of the four races of the season, including 23rd at St. Petersburg and 20th at Long Beach.

However, Johnson’s most impressive performance since shifting from NASCAR to IndyCar came in the second race of the season at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished sixth.

Ahead of the event, there was a chance that the race would be interrupted by rain. Just hours before, however, thunderstorms passed over the Barber Motorsports track. Sunday’s delayed Indy Lights was run in wet conditions, but the track dried out when the race ended.

Find out where Jimmie Johnson and other drivers finished at Barber Motorsports Park

The fourth race of the 2022 IndyCar season and the first road course event of the season was filled with unknowns and challenges.

Here are the final results of the fourth IndyCar race of the season:

#5 - Pato O'Ward #10 - Alex Palou #21 - Rinus VeeKay #12 - Will Power #9 - Scott Dixon #3 - Scott McLaughlin #28 - Romain Grosjean #15 - Graham Rahal #27 - Alexander Rossi #26 - Colton Herta #60 - Simon Pagenaud #8 - Marcus Ericsson #51 - Takuma Sato #2 - Josef Newgarden #30 - Christian Lundgaard #7 - Felix Rosenqvist #29 - Devlin DeFrancesco #45 - Jack Harvey #20 - Conor Daly #18 - David Malukas #06 - Helio Castroneves #14 - Kyle Kirkwood #4 - Dalton Kellett #48 - Jimmie Johnson #77 - Callum Ilott #11 - Tatiana Calderón

