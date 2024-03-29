"Thankfully, he doesn't talk about me on TV": Harrison Burton on father-son dynamic with former driver turned commentator Jeff Burton

NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton recently opened up about his relationship with his father, Jeff Burton, who serves as an analyst for NBC Sports during the latter half of the season.

The Burton family maintains a significant presence in NASCAR, with Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton competing on the track, while Jeff Burton informs and entertains the viewers with his role behind the microphone.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Harrison Burton was asked if he receives flak from other drivers because of his father's role as a commentator. The 23-year-old responded that it wasn't the case, partly because his father seldom talks about him on air and remains unbiased. He said:

"No, not on TV. At least, I haven't gotten that one yet. Thankfully, he doesn't talk about me on TV, either, so I don't get people saying I get the preferential talk."

The #21 Wood Brothers Racing driver elaborated that his father strives to play an unbiased role. He recounted an occasion when his father empathized with runner-up Noah Gragson when he had won the Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. He said:

"Still one of my favorite stories to tell — and I tell it in so many interviews that people have probably heard it, — but I won the Texas Xfinity race and the first thing he said was he felt bad for Noah Gragson. And so it's funny how he tries to play the non-biased role. And I go on Twitter, or X now, and people are like, 'Oh, you know, you can be like, positive towards your kid.'"

Harrison Burton also highlighted an amusing aspect of his relationship with his father. He observed that Jeff Burton takes on the role of a dad in the first half of the season, but transforms into a reporter in the second half.

"It's a funny dynamic. When FOX is around for the first half, he's different. He's dad. And then the second half, he's a reporter."

Harrison Burton expands on his father's role as a mentor

Jeff Burton has an impressive record in the NASCAR Cup Series, having recorded 21 victories in the premier series. Harrison Burton explained that he often takes pointers from his father, but has to figure out some things on his own.

When asked whether his father offers him any advice or maintains distance from that role, the 23-year-old said in the aforementioned interview:

"He does a little both. There's times when he's very useful, and with his racing IQ — he's been around for so long, he's seen it all, he's done it all. If I didn't use him as a resource in my racing career, I'd be dumb. But also on the other hand, I have to find out things for myself. I have to do things for myself."

Harrison Burton revealed that his father watched his entire onboard footage during the Cup Race at Bristol and subsequently reviewed the race with him.