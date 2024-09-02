"That was an a**hole question": Kenny Wallace slams NASCAR reporter's Indy 500 query to Kyle Larson

Kenny Wallace recently disapproved of the tone of a question asked by a reporter to Kyle Larson after the Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington. NASCAR is set to transition to the 2024 playoff rounds as the 26th and final race of the regular season is done and dusted.

Despite dominating the first two stages of the race, the 2021 Cup Series champion Larson finished P4 at the 1.36-mile oval track. The 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, who finished P10 in the final race, won the regular season championship.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), NASCAR veteran Wallace discussed an "aggressive question" asked by a reporter to the #5 Chevy driver. Larson was asked if competing for the Indy 500 and missing out on the Charlotte Cup Series race in May was the reason behind losing the regular season title by a point.

Wallace shared his take on the above "easy question". He said:

"I didn't like it. Somebody asked Kyle Larson an easy question and Kyle held his cool. They said, 'Kyle Larson, you lost the regular season championship by one point do you think it's because you went to run the Indianapolis 500?'. Come on man it was by one point." [7:14]

Wallace deemed the question was asked to make the situation more controversial and framed an alternate question to that of the reporter.

"I think that was an a**hole question...It would have been better here, 'Hey Kyle, do you think you lost the regular season championship because you spun out in front of the field at Michigan.' No, that's too easy, that's not controversial enough. Let's go for, 'Do you think you lost the regular season championship because you went to try to win the biggest race in the world the Indianapolis 500?'," Wallace said. [7:52]

Here's a video of the post-race interview with Kyle Larson shared by Bob Pockrass on X:

Kyle Larson claims to be nervous ahead of the 2024 playoff rounds

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season transitioned to the playoff rounds, Kyle Larson opened up about his feelings after the Darlington race.

The 26th and final race of the regular season locked in the top 16 drivers for the 2024 playoff rounds. The recent race at Darlington Raceway witnessed a 14th distinct driver claiming his berth for the playoffs with a win.

In a post-race interview, Larson was asked about his thoughts as the Cup Series drivers and teams prepare themselves for the knockout rounds. He said:

"You're obviously nervous of the first round a little bit but we have a lot of bonus points, which is nice. So yeah hopefully we don't need to rely on it. That's why you work so hard throughout the year to win stages, and win races, just to position yourself higher in the points for playoffs."[1:50].

In 25 starts this season, Larson accumulated four wins, ten top-fives, and 13 top-10s. He has dominated the 2024 season by leading 1089 laps and winning ten stages.

