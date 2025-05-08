“That cue ball headed fool”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminisces his one and only track incident with Todd Bodine

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently looked back on a lighthearted and memorable racing incident with fellow driver Todd Bodine. In a new episode of his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR veteran recalls their one and only on-track run-in, poking fun at Bodine with a nickname that has stuck for decades..

Ad

The clip was uploaded by Dirty Mo Media. The caption read,

“Dale Jr. & Todd Bodine only had one on-track incident - but it was a memorable one. 🤣🏔️”

In the video, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Todd Bodine revisited their infamous clash at Pikes Peak in 1999. After being wrecked during the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr. vented his frustration in a post-race interview, and called Bodine a “cue ball headed fool.” As Dale Jr. said it,

Ad

Trending

“I got out of the car, they interviewed me and I said, that cue ball headed fool wrecked me.” [0:03]

Bodine gifted Dale Jr. a signed cue ball as a keepsake. Dale Jr. says it’s now “one of my favorite things in the room.” The two laughed about the incident, and Dale Jr. asked Bodine how he reacted to the insult. Bodine responded that he laughed and added that he doesn’t hold grudges and has always believed that racing comes with its share of bumps. Adding to this, he said,

Ad

“It was funny. I don't know if you remember this but that next week, I made some t shirts. It was a rack of billiard balls but changed all the numbers on the balls to the race car numbers that we raced with. Yours was upfront and I was the cue ball and it showed the balls all getting broken apart.” [0:46]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and has 26 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, including two Daytona 500 victories. He was named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 15 straight times and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2022.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on why Texas doesn’t need the Atlanta treatment

While discussing rumors around NASCAR track reconfigurations, Dale Earnhardt Jr. made it clear that Texas Motor Speedway should be left alone. On a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download, the veteran driver addressed speculation that a track might receive the same overhaul that Atlanta Motor Speedway got in 2021. The repave and redesign changed the character of racing there, making it more like a superspeedway.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. confirmed that while there’s buzz about another track getting “the Atlanta treatment,” that track isn’t Texas. He pointed out that people may assume it’s Texas because Marcus Smith, who was behind Atlanta’s reconfiguration, also owns Texas Motor Speedway. However, Earnhardt dismissed that idea directly:

“It is not Texas.”

He went on to explain why he believes Texas Motor Speedway should stay as it is. According to Dale Earnhardt Jr., the track is at a point where its aging asphalt is finally producing challenging, dynamic racing—something that repaving might destroy.

Ad

“Dude, those Xfinity guys were busting their ass all over the place. That's what we need. Don't change nothing,” he said.

He urged NASCAR not to make any changes. Adding,

“Don't touch it. Don't change anything. Don't move anything.”

Texas Motor Speedway last underwent changes in 2017, with both a repave and a reconfiguration. But the results didn’t bring back the racing quality fans remembered. That’s why Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes the track is finally returning to form and should be left alone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.