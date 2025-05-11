“That was the dagger”: Joey Logano reflects on his Chipper Jones banter episode

Joey Logano, the Team Penske star, recently went on NASCAR on FOX to share his view on the online banter between MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and him. He said that his wearing the Atlanta Braves hat (a team Jones played for) after winning the race at Texas Motor Speedway would be like the final “dagger” in the exchange, but a nice tweet from the MLB legend defused the situation.

The public feud between the two began after the NASCAR race at Talladega in 2025. The controversy began when Logano was frustrated with his Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric for letting Bubba Wallace Jr. win Stage 2, and he let out an expletive-filled tirade over team radio.

Chipper Jones went on X to show his displeasure with Logano’s behavior and called him selfish. In response, Logano questioned Jones’ authority to comment on NASCAR strategy. A week after winning the race at Texas, the driver wore an Atlanta Braves hat and posed with the trophy as the “final dagger.”

But a tweet by Chipper that acknowledged Logano’s credentials and his recent win kept the feud down to banter.

NASCAR on FOX aired a segment of the defending champion and the broadcast crew discussing the spat. He was asked how he procured the hat. He responded that it was just someone in NASCAR who had it. One of the broadcasters asked him if he wanted the rivalry to go on. Logano said:

"No, I just thought that was the dagger, you know, the one that won, you know, and that was the last word kind of moment. But no, it ended up alright. It was fun. I guess it was fun, and I hope Chipper's alright now."

Joey Logano secured his first win of the season in the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. He is sitting in the ninth spot with 288 points.

Joey Logano terms Kansas “one of the most important” stops on NASCAR calendar

Three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano has emphasized the significance of Kansas Speedway on the NASCAR calendar, calling it “one of the most important” stops of the season.

He explained that the AdventHealth 400, the 12th round of the 2025 Cup Series, offers teams a critical opportunity to gather data and test setups for when they return to Kansas for a pivotal playoff race in the Round of 12.

Joey Logano also discussed the unique characteristics of Kansas Speedway, noting that while it shares the same length as Charlotte Motor Speedway, its surface is much bumpier and the way cars reach their maximum load is quite different.

"It's a mile-and-a-half, but it's really bumpy, and the load is similar, but how you get to the max load is quite a bit different. Some similarities, but some things are quite different."

This means that while there may be some similarities, teams cannot directly transfer their Kansas setups to Charlotte, underscoring the need for track-specific preparation.

